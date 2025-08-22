Bitcoin Security Starts at Entropy: Why Only Air-Gapped, Bitcoin-Only Devices Belong in Your…

From flawed dice rolls to closed-source wallets, most setups fail at the root. Here’s how to build truly sovereign Bitcoin custody with verifiable entropy, Coldcard Q, and distributed multisig. Michael P. Di Fulvio · Just now 6 min readJust now -- Share

By Michael P. Di Fulvio, CBSA, CBSP

Protocol-Level Analyst | Bitcoin Security Specialist

Press enter or click to view image in full size

Why Entropy Isn’t Optional

OpenAI DALL-E3 by Author

Bitcoin is secure because the math makes it so—but only when implemented correctly. At the foundation of this security is entropy: the true randomness used to generate your private keys.

In Bitcoin, entropy is not some background detail. It is the singular point of failure. If you compromise entropy—even slightly—you undermine everything that follows: the mnemonic phrase, the private key, the HD wallet structure, the multisig quorum, and the funds.

This isn’t about best practices. It’s about cryptographic truth.