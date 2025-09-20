Bitcoin sharks scoop 143K BTC as investors eye a meme-to-earn presale token racing through Stage 2 with 166× ROI buzz.Bitcoin sharks scoop 143K BTC as investors eye a meme-to-earn presale token racing through Stage 2 with 166× ROI buzz.

Bitcoin Sharks Accumulate 143K BTC While Meme-to-Earn Presale Token Surges Toward 166× ROI

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 02:55
Bitcoin
BTC$115,463-1.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356-6.22%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.006909-22.28%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002574-4.38%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000405-17.17%
bitcoin29 main

Bitcoin’s $117K Rally: Is It Driven by Insiders?

Investors are pretty excited now that Bitcoin (BTC) finally sees renewed interest. Sharks have eaten up 143,654 BTC all in one day, bringing questions about whether there’s any inside information. This comes as the Fed policy shift is expected to increase BTC’s value.

Meanwhile, crypto whales are excited for a new meme-to-earn token, Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX), which is still in its early presale stages. With the unique utility and quick presale speed, analysts are looking forward to a high ROI by its listing.

Bitcoin Sharks Scoop Up 143K BTC in One Day

MAGAX1354135 1

On September 16, 2025, accounts holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC, famously known as sharks, carried out their biggest single-day accumulation since 2021. Based on the on-chain data, they added 143,654 BTC in about 24 hours, raising their collective holdings to a record 3.71 million BTC. 

This frenzy happened as Bitcoin hovered near $116,800, and it caught the market off-guard. Analysts are calling this the most aggressive daily shark buy-in they’ve seen in years. They believe that sharks are front-running what they expect to be a major liquidity wave. 

But behind this major shark accumulation is a monetary shift. Traders are pricing a 96% chance of a Fed rate cut this week, with two more expected by year’s end. Lower rates are flooding the system with cheaper money, and this is a setup that historically sends capital rushing into risk assets like crypto.

As of press time, BTC has climbed to $117,233.61, marking a 1.23% increase in the past 24 hours since the sharks pounced.

Moonshot MAGAX Blasts Past 80% of Stage 2 Presale 

While sharks stalk Bitcoin, a very different kind of beast is rising in the presale space: Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX). After selling out Stage 1 in record time, MAGAX has now raised $92,666 out of $115,647 in Stage 2, meaning it’s almost over 80% complete. Tokens are currently priced at $0.000293, with Stage 3 set to increase to $0.000318. This is part of a structured climb that will peak at $0.0150 by Stage 50.

Analysts say this design creates a built-in value ladder for early buyers. MAGAX is engineered so that presale participants can capture an upside way before the listings begin. With the listing expected in 2026, early adopters are expecting a massive ROI of up to 166x, well before the token hits exchanges.

MAGAX1354135 2

Analysts See Meme-to-Earn Utility Driving MAGAX

Unlike most meme coins that rely on hype alone, MAGAX is built on real utility. Its Loomint AI system detects viral memes in real-time across social media, rewarding both creators and early amplifiers automatically with MAGAX tokens via smart contracts.

Beyond automated rewards, holders can stake MAGAX for passive yield up to 12% APY, vote on governance proposals, earn referral and booster bonuses, and unlock early access to beta features and contests.

Most importantly, MAGAX has deflationary mechanics, where it burns or locks tokens during certain functions to keep supply scarce and value rising over time. This makes the 166x ROI more feasible for early investors.

Get In Before MAGAX Stage 2 Presale Closes 

Stage 2 is closing fast, and once it’s over, investors can’t buy MAGAX at the lowest price ever. 

Early buyers at $0.000293 stand to multiply their holdings long before the token even lists. With sharks accumulating BTC ahead of a policy change, savvy retail investors are quietly accumulating MAGAX, the first AI-powered meme-to-earn token, at its lowest price.

Don’t wait on the sidelines—secure your MAGAX tokens today before Stage 2 closes and prices move higher. Act now and be part of the next crypto wave.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana Price Prediction, XRP Latest News & The Best Place You Can Buy Layer Brett Today

Solana Price Prediction, XRP Latest News & The Best Place You Can Buy Layer Brett Today

Solana struggles to sustain momentum while XRP fights to break $3. Meanwhile, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) draws investors with cheap fees, 690% APY staking, and meme-powered utility.
XRP
XRP$2.9922-3.08%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5279-5.74%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002569-4.88%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/20 03:40
Share
Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

Türk futbolunun efsane ismi Hakan Çalhanoğlu, dünya genelinde 380.000 ağaç dikilmesine öncülük eden ve Google Play Store tarafından ödüllendirilen Web3 mobil oyunu My Lovely Planet (MLP)’e ortak oldu.Bu iş birliğiyle birlikte hayata geçirilen #PlayForTurkey kampanyasında, oyunda dikilen her ağaç gerçek dünyada da toprakla buluşacak. Gerçek dünyaya dokunan bir oyun deneyimi sunan Web3 mobil oyunu My […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04415-7.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017828+2.51%
Planet
PLANET$0.0000007795-1.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 03:22
Share
X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

The post X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X has vowed a strict crackdown after exposing a bribery network tied to crypto scam accounts. The platform said suspended users involved in fraudulent schemes attempted to bribe employees through middlemen to restore access, threatening platform integrity. Crypto Fraud Rings Exploit X Platform Through Bribery According to Global Government Affairs at X, these accounts had been suspended for exploiting users through scams, many involving cryptocurrencies. Rather than undergoing the formal reinstatement procedures, offenders offered to give money to those working within the company to restore their accounts. The company said the practice violated platform integrity and risked enabling further fraud. The platform stated that the suspended accounts were controlled by organized groups that operated unlawful investments, counterfeit giveaways, and token pump-and-dump deals. X has exposed and is taking strong action against a bribery network targeting our platform. Suspended accounts involved in crypto scams and platform manipulation paid middlemen to attempt to bribe employees to reinstate their suspended accounts. These perpetrators exploit social… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) September 19, 2025 Users were normally attracted through false adverts. Then, they are directed to other websites where the malicious actors can steal their details and cause them to lose their money. Last month, crypto hacks surged by 15%, with $91 million in Bitcoin theft alone. This underscores the scale of risks tied to fraudulent schemes. These criminal networks do not restrict themselves to one site. The announcement states that these groups utilize other platforms to reach more individuals as well. X also discovered that criminal organizations such as The Com are linked to the bribe network. This group has been linked to several cyber-fraud incidents. These networks bribed employees to reactivate accounts which were suspended for suspected scam activities. The company emphasized that bribery attempts are part of a broader effort by…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08477-4.72%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01355-6.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017828+2.51%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 03:50
Share

Trending News

More

Solana Price Prediction, XRP Latest News & The Best Place You Can Buy Layer Brett Today

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Top 3 Cryptos With 100x Potential Like Early Ethereum (ETH)