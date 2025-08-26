Bitcoin Signals Market Risk Appetite, Says Markets Expert

By: Coindoo
2025/08/26 23:01
The senior commodity strategist argues that the cryptocurrency has become the clearest signal of investor risk appetite as traders wait for clarity on Federal Reserve policy.

$100K Remains the Anchor

McGlone highlighted that Bitcoin’s average price this year has hovered around $100,000 — a level he expects could be retested in the near term. Despite new record highs, he cautioned that a pullback is possible, particularly if volatility returns once the VIX climbs above 20.

Volatility Ahead

The strategist described the current market as unusually quiet, with crypto trading caught in a summer lull. He warned, however, that tightening monetary conditions, rising inflation risks, and broader economic slowdown could reignite turbulence, dragging Bitcoin back toward key support levels before year-end.

A Long-Term Signal

Even with near-term risks, McGlone believes Bitcoin’s place as a market barometer is here to stay. He described the token as the “world’s most speculative asset,” but also as a leading indicator of where investor sentiment is heading — making it a focal point for anyone tracking risk trends in the months ahead.

