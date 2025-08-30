Bitcoin signals uptrend resumption in late September based on holding patterns

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 03:11
Bitcoin
BTC$108,306.73-3.46%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005707-10.54%
Capverse
CAP$0.07085-1.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019194+2.05%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002595-0.26%

Bitcoin (BTC) holding patterns suggest a potential resumption of the uptrend starting in late September 2025, as long-term accumulation data reveals evolving market dynamics driven by institutional adoption and policy catalysts.

CryptoQuant Korean Community Manager Crypto Dan’s analysis reveals that the current cycle differs from previous bull markets due to extended timeframes and flattening momentum slopes.

The percentage of Bitcoin held for over one year based on realized market cap demonstrates the current cycle’s unique characteristics compared to previous phases.

Unlike past cycles, where sharp surges led to rapid peaks, institutional adoption through spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and nation-state purchases has extended the bull market’s duration while gradually flattening the uptrend’s slope.

Market momentum faces periodic stalls when capital flows shift toward altcoins, a pattern that has repeated multiple times during the current cycle. It contrasts with 2023-2024, when Bitcoin dominated market attention before capital began migrating to alternative cryptocurrencies.

Favorable backdrop

Crypto Dan noted that September rate cut expectations align with Bitcoin’s seasonal patterns and technical indicators.

Polymarket traders currently place 81% odds on a 25 basis point Federal Reserve rate cut at the September FOMC meeting, providing a potential catalyst for risk asset appreciation.

The analysis also anticipates additional momentum from the expected approvals of altcoin ETFs in October.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart stated in April that most crypto ETF applications face final deadlines in October, making it the likely approval month for spot altcoin products.

This timeline creates a favorable policy window for crypto markets as they enter the fall season.

Combined with seasonal patterns that show Bitcoin’s strength in autumn months, the convergence of dovish monetary policy and regulatory clarity positions the market for renewed upward momentum following the current consolidation phase.

Extended cycle characteristics

Institutional adoption fundamentally altered Bitcoin’s cycle dynamics compared to the retail-driven phases that preceded it.

The introduction of spot ETFs and corporate treasury adoption created more stable demand flows but extended the cycle’s duration. The analysis suggested these structural changes support sustained bull market conditions despite periodic consolidation phases.

Given the favorable policy backdrop and development of institutional infrastructure, any additional corrections during the transition period could present attractive opportunities for accumulation.

The combination of rate cuts, ETF approvals, and seasonal factors supports an optimistic market outlook for fall and winter 2025.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/bitcoin-signals-uptrend-resumption-in-late-september-based-on-holding-patterns/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1031+9.89%
Everscale
EVER$0.01003+8.90%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0731+5.94%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-inflation-expectation-august-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019157+2.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 03:14
Share
Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04882+14.49%
BULLS
BULLS$459.81--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00781+9.84%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:25
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Fed Cracks Down: U.S. Banks Can No Longer Block Crypto Over “Reputational Risk”—Now What?