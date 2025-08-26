Bitcoin Sinks Below $110,000 as Fed Turmoil and Economic Data Loom

By: Coinstats
2025/08/26 12:26
U
U$0.0116-7.20%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.001439-4.32%
Bitcoin fell below $110,000 as traders brace for U.S. economic data and political turmoil that could shape the Fed’s policy path.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

There’s more to crypto crime than meets the eye: What you need to know

There’s more to crypto crime than meets the eye: What you need to know

Crypto crime isn’t all FTX and fraud. Jennie Levin helps unpack the deeper, more technical threats facing blockchain today, including why regulators are still catching up.
Threshold
T$0.01589-4.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10005-0.19%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000273-4.34%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 22:01
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

PANews reported on June 19 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0618-2.06%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1472-6.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:54
Share
Bitcoin Price Tanks Below $109K After Whale Dump in Brutal Market Flush

Bitcoin Price Tanks Below $109K After Whale Dump in Brutal Market Flush

Crypto markets have resumed their correction with a massive liquidation event today, wiping out billions of dollars.
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/26 13:08
Share

Trending News

More

There’s more to crypto crime than meets the eye: What you need to know

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

Bitcoin Price Tanks Below $109K After Whale Dump in Brutal Market Flush

Tim Draper: Altcoins Are Beta Testers That Strengthen Bitcoin’s Dominance

Mantle: Active users flee, but THIS group refuses to fold