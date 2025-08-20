Bitcoin Slides Below $113K as Markets Brace for Powell’s Jackson Hole Pivot

After smashing through $124,000 just days ago, Bitcoin has dropped more than 9% from its record peak, trading as low as $113,000 in the early U.S. session — its weakest level in nearly two weeks. Ether slid 3.5% on the day, and altcoins like Chainlink, Avalanche, Toncoin, Ethena, and Aptos all bled between 4–6%.
The broader picture? Investors are reassessing the Fed’s next move. Last week, most of Wall Street was pricing in a near-certainty of a September rate cut. But a hot Producer Price Index (PPI) report flipped that narrative, reviving fears that inflation is refusing to die quietly. That puts Powell’s Friday speech squarely in the spotlight.
Bitcoin dropped below $113,000, source: Bitcoin Liquid Index
The carnage wasn’t confined to tokens. Shares of so-called “crypto treasury strategy” companies — firms that pivoted into holding Bitcoin or Ether as a corporate treasury asset — continued to unwind.
Even the heavyweight in this niche, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy (MSTR), is wobbling — down nearly 6% Tuesday and off 37% from its all-time high late last year. Still, the long arc of Saylor’s Bitcoin gamble remains intact: MSTR shares are up more than 20x since he started buying BTC five years ago. First-mover advantage buys you a lot of cushion.
The Kansas City Fed’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole is normally a highbrow academic affair. This year, it feels more like a market cliffhanger. The Fed has been walking a tightrope — balancing a slowing economy and signs of labor market cooling against stubbornly sticky inflation data.
Bank of America economists, hardly known for crypto drama, bluntly noted:
“With inflation essentially stuck over the past year, tariff pass-through still expected, and unemployment low, we still think there is a strong case for the Fed to remain on hold.”
Traders are listening. Odds of a September cut have dropped from 98% last week to 85% today, per the CME FedWatch tool. That’s still heavily skewed toward easing — but the shift underscores just how fragile sentiment is.
The bigger irony? Crypto markets are simultaneously clamoring for looser monetary policy — and trying to prove they’re an alternative to fiat central banking. Powell’s words on Friday will test just how far that paradox stretches.