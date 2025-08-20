Bitcoin slides, Ether, XRP, Dogecoin move lower ahead of Fed Chair’s final Jackson Hole speech

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 11:45
SEI
SEI$0.3013-5.04%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.735-3.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10019+0.13%
Movement
MOVE$0.1269-2.90%
XRP
XRP$2.8975-3.96%

Key Takeaways

  • Bitcoin and altcoins fell in a broad crypto market decline ahead of the Fed Chair’s Jackson Hole speech.
  • Market volatility increased as investors anticipated possible Fed rate changes and reacted to ongoing inflation concerns.

Bitcoin slipped under $113,000 on Tuesday, triggering a market-wide downturn that sent Ethereum, XRP, and Solana lower. The total crypto sector fell to $3.8 trillion, down 3.5% on the day.

The price of Bitcoin dropped nearly 3% in the last day to $112,696, marking a return to levels not seen since the beginning of the month, CoinGecko data shows.

Ether dropped more than 4% to $4,100 after flirting with record highs in the past few days. Losses are spread across major altcoins, with XRP down nearly 6%, Dogecoin and Chainlink off over 5%, and Sei and Cardano plunging 8%.

The pullback comes ahead of the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, where Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver his keynote address. Markets are bracing for whether he signals a September rate cut or doubles down on inflation concerns, especially after US inflation data offered mixed signals in July.

The headline CPI slowed to 2.7% but core inflation edged up to 3.1% and PPI climbed 3.3%. The combination of weakening job growth and persistent price pressures has raised stagflation fears, which could complicate the Fed’s decision-making.

Traders are still pricing in a 25-basis-point cut at the September 17 FOMC meeting, though odds have eased following hotter-than-expected inflation readings.

Analysts predict Powell will be cautious during his final Jackson Hole speech. The Fed Chair may acknowledge that risks to employment and inflation are balancing, suggesting a cut could be appropriate if trends continue, but he is unlikely to commit to a specific policy action.

Since expectations for a September cut are already priced in, any hint that action might be delayed could feel like a tightening of policy for investors.

However, signals that quantitative tightening may end or that regulatory shifts are coming could boost liquidity and potentially reignite Bitcoin’s rally toward year-end, analysts suggest.

Elsewhere, US stocks also reflected uncertainty at Tuesday’s market close.

The S&P 500 fell nearly 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped around 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up.

Tech and chipmakers led losses, with Nvidia down 3.5%, AMD off 5.4%, and Broadcom lower by 3.6%. Palantir sank 9%, the worst S&P 500 performer, while Tesla, Meta, and Netflix also slipped.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/crypto-market-decline-fed-speech/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

PANews reported on August 20th that the Mitosis Foundation, a modular liquidity protocol, announced that registration for the $MITO Genesis airdrop will open at 00:00 UTC on August 20th and
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000801+10.78%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00714+2.43%
Share
PANews2025/08/20 11:46
Share
Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

The post Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman said staff should be allowed to hold small amounts of crypto to gain practical understanding. Her remarks emphasized blockchain’s potential to reduce friction in asset transfers and called for legal frameworks to evolve in parallel. Legal experts say her comments mark a regulatory shift, though some warn staff holdings could pose conflict-of-interest risks. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision, Michelle Bowman, told a crypto conference in Jackson Hole on Tuesday that she favors allowing central bank staff to hold small amounts of crypto, an idea that, if formally proposed, could alter the Fed’s internal rules and spur debate over how the institution engages with digital assets. The approach should consider allowing Federal Reserve staff “to hold de minimus amounts of crypto or other types of digital assets,” Bowman told audiences in prepared remarks at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Tuesday. Bowman framed the conversation as one about tokenization’s role in reducing frictions in asset transfers, highlighting how the technology could streamline ownership changes, cut costs, and expand access to capital markets. ﻿ “It is possible that we could see a ‘tipping point’ where the processes themselves are well-established, and legal frameworks have been updated to permit a wider range of activities relying on the new technology,” she explained. A “similar challenge with blockchain technologies” is that adoption depends not only on technical progress but also on legal and regulatory frameworks keeping pace with how the systems are used in practice, Bowman noted. “We stand at a crossroads: we can either seize the opportunity to shape the future or risk being left behind,” Bowman said. Crypto policy and legal observers argue Bowman’s comments amount to more than industry talk, carrying weight beyond the symposium setting. Her remarks “hint at a more open,…
Vice
VICE$0.01187-1.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1002+0.12%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:21
Share
What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

In the past two days, there has been more discussion about Solana's 100,000 TPS. The reason is that @cavemanloverboy did run 100,000+ TPS on the Solana mainnet, but most people
Moonveil
MORE$0.1002+0.12%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01837-0.97%
Share
PANews2025/08/20 12:00
Share

Trending News

More

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

Monad Launches Cards for Crypto Twitter, Sparks Airdrop Speculation

Core Foundation and Hex Trust partner to provide BTC staking services to institutional clients