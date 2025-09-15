Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $2.34 billion last week, marking the third consecutive week of net inflows.

By: PANews
2025/09/15 11:36
PANews reported on September 15th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $2.34 billion last week (September 8th to September 12th, US Eastern Time), with no net outflow.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT, with a weekly net inflow of US$1.04 billion. The total net inflow of IBIT has reached US$59.78 billion. The second largest was Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a weekly net inflow of US$850 million. The total net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.63 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$153.18 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.62%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$56.83 billion.

PANews2025/05/08 10:12
PANews reported on September 15 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$638 million during last week's trading days (September 8 to September 12, US Eastern Time), with no net outflow. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a weekly net inflow of US$381 million. The current historical net inflow of FETH is US$2.86 billion. The second largest was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a weekly net outflow of US$74.13 million. The current historical net inflow of ETHA is US$12.89 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.35 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.38%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.36 billion.
PANews2025/09/15 11:36
BitcoinWorld UXLINK Adopts Revolutionary ERC-8004 Standard for Enhanced Web3 Trust UXLINK, a leading Web3 social platform, is making a significant stride forward by announcing its adoption of the innovative ERC-8004 standard. This move is set to redefine how trust, security, and interoperability function within decentralized social environments. It’s not just an upgrade; it represents a foundational shift towards a more reliable and interconnected Web3 experience for users everywhere. What is ERC-8004 and Why is it Crucial for Web3? The ERC-8004 standard, often referred to as ‘Trustless Agents,’ is a groundbreaking Ethereum proposal. It is specifically designed to enable seamless and secure interactions between organizations or entities even when they lack pre-existing trust relationships. Think of it as a universal translator for digital trust, allowing different systems to communicate securely without needing to know or trust each other beforehand. This standard achieves its goal through three core on-chain registries: Identity Registry: Verifies the unique identity of agents. Reputation Registry: Tracks the historical performance and reliability of agents. Validation Registry: Confirms the legitimacy and adherence to rules for actions performed by agents. By establishing these transparent and verifiable records on the blockchain, ERC-8004 builds a robust framework for trust in a decentralized world. How Will UXLINK Leverage ERC-8004 for Enhanced Security? UXLINK’s decision to integrate ERC-8004 brings a multitude of benefits, particularly in the areas of security, interoperability, and user confidence. The platform aims to create a more secure and efficient environment for its community. Here’s how UXLINK plans to utilize this powerful standard: Transparent Agent Discovery: Organizations and users can discover and interact with verified agents, knowing their identity and capabilities are validated on-chain. Secure Trust Relationships: Interactions between different entities become inherently more secure, as the reputation and actions of agents are verifiable and transparent. This minimizes the risk associated with unknown parties. Enhanced Compatibility: The standard fosters greater compatibility between various institutions and blockchain networks, paving the way for more fluid cross-chain operations and collaborations. For UXLINK users, this translates into a safer, more reliable social experience where interactions are backed by a robust, trustless mechanism. UXLINK’s Ambitious Vision: Becoming a Leader in ERC-8004 Infrastructure UXLINK isn’t just adopting ERC-8004; it plans to be a pioneer in its development and application. The platform has articulated an ambitious vision to advance its reputation system, aiming to become a leading agent infrastructure provider. This means UXLINK intends to actively contribute to and help define industry standards for how ‘Trustless Agents’ operate and evolve. By setting these benchmarks, UXLINK could significantly influence the broader Web3 ecosystem, promoting greater security, transparency, and interoperability across various decentralized applications. This leadership position would solidify UXLINK’s role not just as a social platform, but as a critical infrastructure layer for the future of Web3. Conclusion: A New Era of Trust with ERC-8004 UXLINK’s adoption of the ERC-8004 standard marks a pivotal moment for the Web3 social landscape. By embracing ‘Trustless Agents,’ UXLINK is not only enhancing its own security and interoperability but also contributing to the foundational development of a more trustworthy and interconnected decentralized internet. This move underscores UXLINK’s commitment to innovation and its vision for a future where secure, transparent interactions are the norm, empowering users and organizations alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the primary purpose of the ERC-8004 standard? The primary purpose of ERC-8004 is to enable secure and verifiable interactions between organizations or agents on the blockchain, even without pre-existing trust relationships. It establishes a framework for ‘Trustless Agents’ through on-chain identity, reputation, and validation registries. How does UXLINK benefit from adopting ERC-8004? UXLINK benefits by enhancing security, interoperability, and user trust. It allows for transparent agent discovery, secure trust relationships between entities, and improved compatibility across institutions and chains within its Web3 social platform. What are ‘Trustless Agents’ in the context of ERC-8004? ‘Trustless Agents’ refer to entities (like organizations or smart contracts) that can interact securely and reliably on the blockchain without needing to implicitly trust each other. Their identity, reputation, and actions are verified and tracked on-chain, creating a trustless environment. Will this adoption improve user security on UXLINK? Yes, the adoption of ERC-8004 is expected to significantly improve user security on UXLINK. By verifying agent identities and tracking reputations on-chain, it reduces the risks associated with interacting with unknown or malicious entities, fostering a safer environment for social interactions. What is UXLINK’s long-term goal with ERC-8004? UXLINK’s long-term goal is to advance its reputation system and become a leading agent infrastructure that sets industry standards for ERC-8004. This aims to position UXLINK as a key contributor to the security and interoperability of the broader Web3 ecosystem. Share Your Thoughts! What do you think about UXLINK’s move to adopt the revolutionary ERC-8004 standard? Share this article on your social media platforms to spark a conversation about the future of Web3 security and trust. Your insights help shape the decentralized world! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum blockchain technology and its future impact. This post UXLINK Adopts Revolutionary ERC-8004 Standard for Enhanced Web3 Trust first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/15 10:30
