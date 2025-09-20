Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $223 million yesterday, with only BlackRock's IBIT ETF achieving net inflows.

PANews reported on September 20 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 19, Eastern Time) was US$223 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$246 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$60.645 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$23.4955 million. The current historical total net outflow of GBTC has reached US$24.079 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$152.306 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.63%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$57.717 billion.