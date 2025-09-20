PANews reported on September 20 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 19, Eastern Time) was US$223 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$246 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$60.645 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$23.4955 million. The current historical total net outflow of GBTC has reached US$24.079 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$152.306 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.63%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$57.717 billion. PANews reported on September 20 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 19, Eastern Time) was US$223 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$246 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$60.645 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$23.4955 million. The current historical total net outflow of GBTC has reached US$24.079 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$152.306 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.63%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$57.717 billion.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $223 million yesterday, with only BlackRock's IBIT ETF achieving net inflows.

By: PANews
2025/09/20 12:00
PANews reported on September 20 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 19, Eastern Time) was US$223 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$246 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$60.645 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$23.4955 million. The current historical total net outflow of GBTC has reached US$24.079 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$152.306 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.63%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$57.717 billion.

