Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $368 million yesterday, while none of the 12 ETFs saw a net outflow.

PANews reported on September 9th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $368 million on September 8th, Eastern Time, with none of the 12 ETFs experiencing net outflows. Fidelity's FBTC ETF saw a net inflow of $157 million per day, bringing its total net inflow to $11.934 billion. Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB ETF saw a net inflow of $89.4675 million per day, bringing its total net inflow to $2.101 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is $145.414 billion, representing 6.52% of Bitcoin's total market capitalization, with a cumulative net inflow of $54.856 billion.

