Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $553 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on September 12th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $553 million on September 11th (EST), marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflows. BlackRock's IBIT saw a net inflow of $366 million, bringing its total net inflow to $59.513 billion; Fidelity's FBTC saw a net inflow of $135 million, bringing its total net inflow to $12.312 billion.

As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is US$149.643 billion, accounting for 6.57% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a cumulative net inflow of US$56.188 billion.