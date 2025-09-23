Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $363 million yesterday, while none of the 12 products saw a net inflow.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $363 million on September 22nd, Eastern Time, with none of the 12 products recording net inflows. Fidelity FBTC saw a net outflow of $277 million on the day, with a historical net inflow of $12.385 billion. Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB saw a net outflow of $52.2967 million, with a historical net inflow of $2.174 billion.
As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is US$148.088 billion, accounting for 6.59% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a historical cumulative net inflow of US$57.354 billion.
