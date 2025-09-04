Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $301 million yesterday, with only ARKB experiencing a net outflow

By: PANews
2025/09/04 11:54
Bitcoin
PANews reported on September 4 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 3, Eastern Time) was US$301 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$290 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$58.669 billion.

The second is Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF BTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$28.8293 million. The current historical total net inflow of BTC has reached US$1.778 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Ark Invest and 21Shares ETF ARKB, with a single-day net outflow of US$27.9016 million. Currently, ARKB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.137 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$145.247 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.5%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.875 billion.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews2025/05/12 14:10
US blockchain firm Ripple has announced an expansion of its partnership with Singapore-based payments company Thunes, building on their initial 2020 collaboration. The alliance aims to strengthen international money transfers by combining Ripple's blockchain solutions with Thunes' extensive payout network.The initiative targets more than 90 global markets, addressing the rising demand for faster, low-cost cross-border […]
Coinstats2025/09/04 11:42
Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
PANews2024/06/21 11:30
