Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $333 million yesterday, with Fidelity FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $133 million.

PANews reported on September 3 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 2, Eastern Time) was US$333 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$133 million. The current historical total net inflow of FBTC has reached US$11.885 billion.

The second is Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$72.8631 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT has reached US$58.38 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$143.208 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.45%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.574 billion.



