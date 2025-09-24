PANews reported on September 24th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $104 million yesterday (September 23rd, US Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Invesco and Galaxy Digital ETF BTCO, with a single-day net inflow of $10.0219 million, bringing BTCO's total net inflow to $161 million. The second largest single-day net inflow was the Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of $2.5378 million, bringing IBIT's total net inflow to $60.647 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net outflow of $75.5556 million, bringing FBTC's total net inflow to $12.309 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$147.174 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.6%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$57.251 billion.