Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows exceeding $23 million yesterday

PANews reported on September 10th that, according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $23.0549 million on September 9th (EST). BlackRock's IBIT ETF performed the best, with a single-day net inflow of $169 million. IBIT's historical net inflow has now reached $58.936 billion. In contrast, Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB ETF experienced a single-day net outflow of $72.2859 million, but its historical net inflow remains at $2.029 billion.

As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is US$144.301 billion, accounting for 6.5% of the total market value of Bitcoin, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.879 billion.