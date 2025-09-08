Bitcoin Steady at $111,000 as Dogecoin Soars 7% and MYX Finance Explodes 159% in 24 Hours

Bitcoin stays steady while Dogecoin rallies and MYX skyrockets fast.

Dogecoin jumps 7% as MYX Finance explodes 159% today.

Crypto market gains strength with Bitcoin stable and altcoins soaring.

Bitcoin (BTC) maintained its momentum over the past day, holding firm at $111,397 after posting a 0.4% increase in 24 hours. The world’s largest cryptocurrency recorded over $25.7 billion in trading volume, while its market capitalization remained above $2.21 trillion.

Ethereum (ETH) followed, but it declined to 0.2% higher to trade at $4,294.92. The second-largest digital asset sustained market strength with a capitalization of $518.4 billion, supported by daily volumes exceeding $17 billion.

XRP delivered a stronger move, rising 2.6% in 24 hours to $2.91, lifting its market value to $173.1 billion. The token also attracted increased trading interest, recording nearly $4.8 billion in daily volume.

Dogecoin and MYX Finance Lead Daily Market Action

Dogecoin (DOGE) was among the standout performers of the day. The meme-inspired token surged by 6.9% to $0.2325, supported by trading volumes exceeding $2.6 billion. Its gains positioned it as one of the strongest movers among the leading cryptocurrencies.

Solana (SOL) also recorded notable progress, climbing 2.6% to $208.46 within the same period. Meanwhile, BNB advanced to $874.79, marking a 0.8% rise on the day. Cardano (ADA) added 1.8% to reach $0.8431, while Chainlink (LINK) edged up to $22.40.

Beyond the top coins, MYX Finance (MYX) stole the spotlight in the broader market. The token skyrocketed by an astonishing 159.3% in just 24 hours, trading at $4.18 with volumes of more than $326 million.

Other smaller-cap assets also posted sharp intraday moves. Elastos (ELA) gained 49.3% to $2.78, while Somnia (SOMI) advanced 40.2% to $1.61. Both tokens reflected growing speculative activity in the altcoin market.

The past 24 hours highlighted a steady performance for Bitcoin and Ethereum, while altcoins like Dogecoin and Solana delivered stronger gains. However, the most striking move came from MYX Finance, which rallied more than 150% in a single day, drawing attention to high-risk, high-reward opportunities in the crypto sector.

