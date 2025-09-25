While Bitcoin price prediction reveals rising uncertainty, BTC still eyes $120k target. However, investors are drawn to MAGAX for its stronger ROI potential.While Bitcoin price prediction reveals rising uncertainty, BTC still eyes $120k target. However, investors are drawn to MAGAX for its stronger ROI potential.

Bitcoin Steady at $112K – Yet 380M+ MAGAX Tokens Sold in Stage 2 Presale

2025/09/25 00:55
As the BTC dominance fades, Bitcoin price prediction unveils growing concerns about its future trajectory. Meanwhile, a rising star named Moonshot MAGAX is increasingly becoming investors’ top meme coin pick because of its AI-powered growth drivers.

With more than $100k raised in presale, it is speculated to drive explosive ROI in the near future. Let’s see whether MAGAX’s strong ROI takes the lead in the upcoming rally, or if BTC dominates with its $120K target.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Where BTC is Headed?

Bitcoin (BTC), the leading force in the crypto world, has now seemed to be losing its stronghold, according to recent Bitcoin price predictions. Data from CoinMarketCap revealed that the BTC dominance is losing steam in comparison to altcoins.

Source: CoinMarketCap

At the time of writing, the BTC price is fluctuating around $112k, marking an above 2% decrease in its value in the past week. In a latest Bitcoin price prediction, crypto analysts reveal that this BTC price drop is not merely a pullback but a signal toward a prolonged correction. 

BTC’s Current Market Outlook: Is a $120k Target Possible?  

On top of this, Bitcoin price prediction also highlights a massive amount of BTC liquidation sparked by its previous week’s decline. 

In addition, market data also recorded huge BTC ETF’s outflows which means that investors have lost trust and are pulling their money out of the asset. However, institutional interest in BTC is still holding up and that could possibly spark a rally toward $120k.

In order for this to happen, BTC has to maintain ground above the resistance level of $116k. Nevertheless, considering the present circumstances, this move is still a long way off. 

On the other hand, a new meme coin gem named Moonshot MAGAX is gaining traction and could deliver a stronger ROI much sooner. 

Moonshot MAGAX: An Innovative Meme Coin Offering Stronger ROI Potential than BTC

As the Bitcoin price prediction reveals concerning weakness in momentum, emerging coins like MAGAX are quietly gaining strength. It might seem quite bold to compare such a new comer to the BTC’s massive valuation, but MAGAX possess the potential to deliver better upside because of its low entry point. 

For example, a massive crypto giant like Bitcoin is more suitable for largestake holders as it serves as a difficult entry point for retail investors due to huge market standing. In contrast, projects like MAGAX could position small investors for massive gains in the near term as it is more accessible and easy to get started. 

The project is still in its early stages which means that it could offer huge ROI after its official exchange listing. MAGAX is currently priced at just $0.000293 in its ongoing presale. If it experiences its projected 153x ROI its price could surge to $0.0448, delivering stronger returns much sooner than BTC. 

On top of these gains, investors could also enjoy additional profit through referral system and staking the MAGAX token. These features not only provide passive yield but also offers additional benefits like early access and governance rights. 

What’s Behind MAGAX’s Massive Presale Success?

MAGAX presale has been attracting investors and currently boost a funding worth of above $100k. At present, the stage 2 of the presale is going on and more than 380 million tokens are sold. 

MAGAX

This widespread adoption is attributed to its remarkable features: 

  • Meme-to-Earn Model: This revolutionary protocol is built to drive growth by utilizing the virality element of memes. It basically takes benefit of the prevailing meme culture and turn it into a promising income generator. 
  • Advanced AI Technology: MAGAX utilizes innovative Loomint’s AI technology that detects viral memes and offer meme-driven incentives for creators based on their virality score. 
  • Decentralized Ecosystem: The platform ensures ultimate transparency and gives users complete control over its future decisions. Similarly, this decentrilzed governance is further guaranteed with the help of CertiK audit that strengthens the platform’s credibility. 

Hence, with such remarkable benefits, MAGAX position itself a promising contender as compare to BTC which is currently offering limited upside. 

Final Thoughts

While the Bitcoin price prediction are highlighting BTC’s ongoing struggles, it is possible that BTC will overcome these hurdles in the long run. However, for newbie investors seeking quicker gains and easier start, MAGAX could prove to be a more suitable option.

With stage 2 about to end, investors are given one last chance to enjoy guaranteed 8% gains in the next round at just $0.000293. 

Be part of the Moonshot MAGAX Presale Community

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

