Bitcoin Steady, But Altcoins Draw the Flows

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 20:04
NEAR
NEAR$2.862+5.33%
Binance Coin
BNB$941.1+3.62%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012296-3.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09611+1.60%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000609-6.07%
  • Bitcoin rose 4.5% in a week, but altcoins posted more substantial gains.
  • Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin outperformed Bitcoin with double-digit increases.
  • Frontier and Hifi Finance each surged more than 600% in a seven-day period.

Top altcoins are outperforming Bitcoin this week while smaller-cap tokens are delivering even more monumental gains. 

Bitcoin added about 4% this week, trading near $116,000 with a market cap above $2.3 trillion. The move was solid but underwhelming compared to the broader altcoin complex, where flows and volumes rotated into higher beta names.

Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin set the pace

Ethereum surged 10% in the same period, reaching $4,724, pushing its market cap toward $570 billion. 

XRP climbed 10% to $3.07, BNB advanced 8.5% to $695, and Cardano gained 12% to $0.92, joining Ethereum and Solana in outpacing Bitcoin’s modest 4.5% rise.

Related: Altcoin Season Index Hits 71 as Ethereum and TOTAL3 Signal Breakout

Solana, however, advanced higher, delivering 19% in the past week to $241. Its monthly gain stands at 16.5%, showing a balance and consistent uptick despite occasional volatility. Notably, Dogecoin delivered the highest gain among the top 10 altcoins, climbing 31% to $0.28. 

Meanwhile, the broader market sentiment remained neutral, with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index at 53. The sentiment is slightly tilted toward greed as traders are cautiously optimistic but not yet showing the excessive enthusiasm that often comes before sharp pullbacks.

Frontier and Hifi Finance Lead Weekly Gains

The week’s top performers were Frontier (FRONT) and Hifi Finance (HIFI). Frontier surged 641% in 24 hours and 741% in seven days, reaching $1.31 with a market capitalization of $10.2 million. Its daily trading volume crossed $755,000.

Hifi Finance mirrored those results, jumping 603% in 24 hours and 741% across the week. The token traded at $0.56 with $715 million in 24-hour volume, making it one of the most liquid among the top gainers.

Both projects drew attention for their outsized growth compared to the broader altcoin market, where double-digit weekly gains were more common.

A wave of speculative assets also featured in the top gainers ranking. Turbo (TURBO) rose 180% in 24 hours and nearly doubled its weekly value, trading at $0.05. Beers (BEER) also climbed 510% in the same period.

CAT (NOT) advanced 573% in 24 hours but only 11% weekly, pointing to rapid short-term price swings. Robinhood (HOOD) posted a 420% daily gain, reporting a $5.8 billion market cap despite trading volume of just $108,000. A token labeled Tesla (TSLA) rose 615% daily to $64.17.

Is Altcoin Season Here?

The Altcoin Season Index printed in the high-70s this week, its strongest reading of 2025. By definition, that means more than 75% of the top 50 coins have outperformed Bitcoin over the past three months. Analysts say that confirms altseason is underway, though the depth and duration remain uncertain.

Crypto analyst Cypher said the market is already in an altcoin season, with 78% of the top 50 tokens outperforming Bitcoin over the past three months. He added that sustained momentum could eventually extend to mid- and small-cap tokens, but not to the extent seen in 2017 or 2021. 

Analyst Niels said the Altseason Index has risen above 75, signaling the start of altcoin season. He noted Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin for two quarters, with capital now rotating into altcoins. Niels added that while the trend has shifted, corrections remain possible.

Related: Altcoin Season Index Jumps to 67 as Market Bets on Fed Rate Cut

Analyst Lau echoed a similar sentiment. She said altseason has officially started. She noted that past altseasons lasted an average of 17 days, with the longest running 117 days. Lau added that the length of the current cycle remains to be seen.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/altcoins-outperform-bitcoin-flows-rotation/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.0114+0.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09625+1.73%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002256+5.12%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 12 September 2025 — Fableration, the decentralised publishing platform built to dismantle the broken economics of storytelling, officially announced its formation today at the State Library of Victoria. Built to empower writers, elevate publishers, and reward readers, Fableration gives all participants a role in shaping a fair, transparent, and transformative creative economy. […] The post Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01841-0.32%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 20:22
Share
The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

PANews reported on September 13 that according to a report by Meijing.com, in order to promote and standardize the promotion and application of electronic documents, improve the level of digitalization of goods trade and transportation, reduce logistics costs across society, protect the legitimate rights and interests of parties involved in electronic document activities, and safeguard national security and social public interests, the Cyberspace Administration of China, in conjunction with relevant departments, has drafted the "Regulations on Promoting and Standardizing the Application of Electronic Documents (Draft for Comment)" in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. The draft is now open for public comment. It mentions encouraging institutions and enterprises in the fields of goods trade, logistics, finance, etc. to recognize and use electronic documents when conducting business, improve the level of digitalization of business applications, and promote quality and efficiency improvements in the industry. Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments based on the characteristics of electronic documents, in compliance with laws and regulations and with controllable risks, and to actively and steadily innovate financial products and service models.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24805+3.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017279+6.99%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06552+2.97%
Share
PANews2025/09/13 20:13
Share

Trending News

More

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

TON Strategy Company Announces Buybacks, Share Price Falls 7.5%

BTC Dominance Plunges: Is an Altcoin Season Imminent?