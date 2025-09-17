Bitcoin STH Whales Recover: Unrealized Profits Return

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 05:05
Sidekick
K$0.1593-5.79%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.137833+3.79%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001678-3.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017123-0.32%
Sign
SIGN$0.07617+1.58%



























































Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies.

As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community.

To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology.

Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance.

Sebastian’s journey as a crypto analyst and investor has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable asset to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and contributing to the growth of this revolutionary technology.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-sth-whales-recover-unrealized-profit-return/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

UK and US to Align Crypto Cooperation and Regulations

UK and US to Align Crypto Cooperation and Regulations

The post UK and US to Align Crypto Cooperation and Regulations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US and the UK are now ready to declare a closer cooperation on crypto deals, and these include stablecoins. The move follows a high-level meeting between UK chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent in London. UK Seeks Closer US Ties on Crypto Cooperation as Trump Pushes Industry Growth According to a Financial Times report, the US-UK talks focused heavily on cooperation regarding regulatory frameworks for crypto and capital markets. Industry figures from Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, Bank of America, and Barclays were present at the discussions. Officials said the meeting underscored the “huge opportunity” for Britain regarding digital assets as the Trump administration continues to express support for the sector. That momentum is evident in a move by the US government to issue GDP data on blockchain. It shows Washington’s push to include blockchain into its core economic reporting. The agreement was organized swiftly after crypto industry groups urged the UK government to include blockchain and stablecoins in any deal with the US. The request was made ahead of President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain. The push reflects growing concern that UK firms are falling behind American rivals due to cautious regulation. British officials stressed that closer regulatory alignment would give UK companies better access to the world’s deepest capital markets. Reeves said crypto cooperation could also draw greater US investment into the UK, at a time when several London-listed firms are moving to US exchanges for higher valuations. Crypto firms in Britain fear that hesitation is stalling innovation and driving talent overseas. UK Looks to Test Crypto and Blockchain Projects With the US The meeting also explored developing joint digital securities sandboxes to test blockchain use in finance. This idea had been proposed earlier by US Securities and Exchange commissioner Hester Peirce. A shared…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.622+1.38%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014891-4.78%
Movement
MOVE$0.1292+3.44%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 04:56
Share
Portal To Bitcoin: PTB Emerges As The Key To Revolutionize BTC Exposure – See Why

Portal To Bitcoin: PTB Emerges As The Key To Revolutionize BTC Exposure – See Why

Bitcoin has long been celebrated as the digital gold, a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, and a reliable store of value. Portal To Bitcoin (PTB) is being recognized as one of the most transformative innovations in the crypto space. By serving as a direct gateway to Bitcoin’s liquidity, PTB bridges gaps that have long limited adoption and accessibility. Why Portal To Bitcoin Is A True Revolution Investor in crypto and blockchain, BATMAN, has identified Portal To Bitcoin as a transformative force in the crypto landscape. PTB is a decentralized protocol that is fundamentally changing the BTC exposure dynamic. According to the BATMAN post on X, PTB is a game changer, and it’s the essential key to unlocking a new era for BTC and the broader decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Related Reading: Norway Sovereign Wealth Fund’s Indirect Bitcoin Exposure Reaches Over $860M The expert asserts that PTB allows seamless connection of Bitcoin to DeFi by providing a suite of products, making it more liquid and accessible than ever before. The protocol operates on a trust-minimized model, where there are no custodians, no wrapped tokens, only pure trust, and minimized access with Bitcoin. Meanwhile, this will enable every player to use their Bitcoin globally, without having to rely on gatekeepers or centralized entities. BATMAN concludes that this is what the ethos of BTC has always been about: permissions, trustless, and decentralized finance. Thus, any product that improves BTC utility in a way that respects its foundational principles should be welcomed. Diversification Beyond Land And Real Estate While the exposure to Bitcoin is being revolutionized around the world, financial analyst Gichuki Kahome has made a compelling case for including BTC in a diversified investment portfolio, specifically for Kenyan investors. Kahome advises allocating a 5-10% portion of a portfolio to BTC, viewing the flagship asset not as a speculative gamble but as a strategic long-term holding. Related Reading: Bitcoin Investors Are Back In The Market—Why A Momentum-Driven Rally May Be Near The advisor’s perspective is based on the idea that BTC offers low correlation with traditional investments such as land and real estate, making it an ideal tool for better diversification. Kahome noted that BTC has averaged an astonishing 82% annual return in the last 10 years. While performance is not a guarantee of future results, he anticipates that Bitcoin will continue to deliver strong returns, with an expected average of 30% per annum in the next decade. Furthermore, the expert has underscored Bitcoin’s financial prowess. According to the expert, BTC is a superior hedge against the weakening of fiat currencies, particularly mentioning the Kenyan Shilling (KES) and the US Dollar (USD). He further states that BTC is digital gold, and it is a better store of value than gold itself. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
NEAR
NEAR$2.715+3.66%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04795+1.84%
RealLink
REAL$0.06401+1.42%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/17 05:00
Share
UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, David Bailey, executive director of prudential policy at the Bank of England, said that the UK plans to introduce stricter regulatory
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0787-8.59%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09565+10.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:54
Share

Trending News

More

UK and US to Align Crypto Cooperation and Regulations

Portal To Bitcoin: PTB Emerges As The Key To Revolutionize BTC Exposure – See Why

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

UNDP to Launch Government Blockchain Academy in 2025

Shocking U.S. Stock Market Dip: What Does It Mean for Investors?