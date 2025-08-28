Bitcoin Strategy Deepens As Metaplanet Plans $880 Million Raise

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/28 11:00
Bitcoin
BTC$112,714.68+1.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1053+3.60%

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet today announced plans to raise another 130 billion yen ($880 million) through an international share sale. Of that amount, the firm intends to allocate roughly $835 million toward purchasing additional Bitcoin (BTC).

Metaplanet Eyes More Bitcoin Purchases

According to a regulatory filing, Tokyo-based Metaplanet has approved a plan to raise as much as $880 million, with nearly $837 million set aside for fresh BTC acquisitions.

To generate the funds, the company will issue 555 million new shares. This issuance could increase the number of Metaplanet’s outstanding shares from 722 million to approximately 1.27 billion.

Often referred to as “Japan’s MicroStrategy,” Metaplanet has emerged as one of Asia’s most prominent corporate Bitcoin holders. Data from CoinGecko shows the firm currently ranks as the world’s 8th largest public company by BTC reserves, holding 18,991 BTC on its balance sheet.

The firm noted that proceeds from the offering will be used between September and October 2025 to accumulate Bitcoin. In addition, around $43.9 million will be reserved for other Bitcoin-related financial operations.

It is important to highlight that the share sale will take place exclusively on international markets. In the US, sales will be restricted to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the US Securities Act.

Metaplanet’s latest BTC purchase came earlier this week when the firm announced it had bought 103 BTC worth more than $11 million. At present, Metaplanet’s total BTC holdings are valued around $2 billion. The firm plans to hold 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027.

The firm’s strategy reflects a broader trend of corporations integrating Bitcoin into their treasuries. Healthcare company KindlyMD, recently announced a $5 billion stock sale to expand its BTC reserves.

Commenting on the development, David Bailey, CEO, KindlyMD, said that the move to raise $5 billion is a natural next step following the firm’s initial purchase of 5,744 BTC earlier this month. On the CoinGecko list, KindlyMD currently ranks 16th in terms of total BTC held.

Is BTC On The Verge Of Supply Crunch?

BTC’s fixed supply of 21 million coins remains one of its most defining features. However, a significant portion of these coins has been lost in unrecoverable wallets, further reducing the effective circulating supply.

As a result, a quiet race has begun among corporations, institutional investors, and even nation-states to accumulate as much Bitcoin as possible before prices climb further. Recently, a congressman in the Philippines introduced a bill proposing the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve for the nation.

Meanwhile, Dutch crypto services company Amdax announced plans last week to launch a public Bitcoin treasury firm, while Nasdaq-listed Top Win International disclosed a $10 million raise for BTC purchases.

In similar news, Turkish mobility app Marti Technologies stated last month that it will hold 20% of its cash reserves in Bitcoin. At press time, BTC trades at $112,013, up 1.9% in the past 24 hours.

bitcoin
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000254-4.86%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

As crypto markets shift into the final quarter of 2025, investor attention is squarely focused on Solana (SOL) and SUI, two high-performance Layer-1 blockchains competing for capital rotation. Both have posted impressive rallies this year and remain critical pillars of the altcoin market. Solana’s resilience after its brutal bear market decline has impressed analysts, while [...] The post Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$211.12+4.00%
SUI
SUI$3.4831+0.82%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006162+13.56%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/28 11:53
Share
Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, August 28

Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, August 28

Kaspa price is trading around $0.08771, moving sideways after a week of choppy action. Buyers are stepping in to protect support, while sellers are keeping a lid on rallies. That’s keeping KAS stuck in a tight range for now. Trading volume has cooled off compared to the last breakout push, which shows most traders are
Kaspa
KAS$0.088278+0.53%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03671+0.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00673-1.89%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, August 28

USDT0 and XAUt0 Are Now Live on Polygon

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference