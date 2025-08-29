Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Final Hours Create Urgency as Dogecoin and Pepe Surge in Popularity

Advertisement





Dogecoin is trading around $0.23 with a market capitalization of nearly $34.9 billion, although trading volumes have cooled by almost 70% from earlier peaks. Still, DOGE retains relevance as one of the most recognized meme assets, supported by its enormous community and occasional mentions from Elon Musk. Technically, DOGE is hovering just under $0.25 resistance, and a breakout could send it above $0.36. Many traders now view Dogecoin as a legacy asset with cultural staying power, even if its short-term momentum appears muted.

Pepe, meanwhile, has emerged as a top-tier meme rival to DOGE. With whales accumulating heavily, PEPE’s holder base recently crossed 8.95 trillion tokens. Its adoption has been nothing short of stunning, with daily trading volumes surging to $3.8 billion at peak, double that of DOGE. Elon Musk has amplified the hype by comparing PEPE to earlier DOGE rallies, fueling speculation that PEPE’s market cap could one day hit the $40–$125 billion range. Analysts suggest a near-term move to $0.00028 is possible if momentum continues.

Yet as both Dogecoin and Pepe fight for meme dominance, the most explosive opportunity right now is Bitcoin Swift (BTC3). Unlike legacy meme tokens, BTC3 is rewarding its community before launch and is now racing into its final presale hours.

Bitcoin Swift: Innovation With Real Rewards

Bitcoin Swift is engineered for speed, efficiency, and scalability. It is launching on Solana first for ultra-low transaction fees under one cent and lightning-fast throughput, before transitioning to its own blockchain. BTC3 is also building its future around BTC3E, a stablecoin-like ecosystem token designed to strengthen DeFi activity, staking, and governance. This dual-token model creates long-term sustainability while rewarding holders with programmable yield.

The project has already delivered massive payouts, including 166% staking rewards in Stage 6, proving that its PoY system is more than just a promise. With programmable rewards and 300% APY now announced for the last stage, BTC3 is offering unmatched opportunities in presale history.

Final Hours of Presale

Bitcoin Swift is now in the final hours of Stage 7, the last stage before launch. The team shocked traders by announcing an early launch on August 30, accelerating the timeline due to overwhelming demand. At this point, more than 5,500 users have registered, and over $1.3 million has been raised, hitting the hardcap. The Stage 7 token price is locked at $7.

To close out the presale, Bitcoin Swift launched the “Everything Must Go Bonus Event.” Only the first 130 can secure these bonuses, making it one of the most exclusive offers in crypto right now:

Tier 1 ($100–$1,999): 50% Bonus Tokens

Tier 2 ($2,000–$4,999): 75% Bonus Tokens

Tier 3 ($5,000–$9,999): 150% Bonus Tokens

Tier 4 ($10,000+): 300% Bonus Tokens

Imagine this: A $5,000 Tier 3 instantly becomes $12,500 in tokens after bonuses. If BTC3 hits $15 post-launch, that allocation could swell to over $26,000. For Tier 4, the gains are staggering. To claim bonuses, participants are instructed to contact the 24/7 live support chat on the official website.

Additionally, BTC3’s referral program offers a 25% payout to both parties involved in every transaction, providing an even greater incentive to bring friends into the ecosystem.

Security, Transparency, and Trust

BTC3 has become one of the most transparent presales ever, securing three major audits with Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Spywolf. A full KYC verification has also been completed, eliminating uncertainty about the team.

Updates are shared daily on the official website and through X (formerly Twitter), where the growing community is pushing engagement to new heights.

Influencers Driving the Buzz

BTC3 has caught the eye of top crypto analysts and influencers. Crypto Show broke down its technology and scalability. Token Galaxy highlighted how its dual-token structure can support long-term growth in DeFi. Bull Run Angel emphasized how quickly the presale is selling out and why so many retail players are rushing in. Together, they’ve put Bitcoin Swift at the center of the crypto conversation.

Conclusion: Urgency at Maximum

Dogecoin and Pepe continue to battle for meme coin dominance, each showing incredible popularity and trading volume. However, for those seeking immediate payouts, bonus tokens, and the opportunity to capitalize on a presale’s momentum and ride it into launch-day profits, Bitcoin Swift stands alone. With an early launch on August 30, a special 300% APY, and only hours left to participate, this is the kind of urgency the crypto market rarely sees.

For more information on Bitcoin Swift:

Website: https://bitcoinswift.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.