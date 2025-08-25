Bitcoin Targets $120,000 as Metaplanet Expands Holdings Despite Price Dip

Bitcoin shows short-term pressure, but institutional demand stays strong, with Metaplanet continuing steady accumulation despite the recent price dip.

Metaplanet purchased an additional 103 BTC worth $12 million, boosting its holdings to 18,991 BTC valued at $2.2 billion.

Analysts highlight $112,000 as a crucial support zone, suggesting a breakout toward the $120K target if stability holds.

Bitcoin is facing some slight downward pressure, yet institutional interest remains strong. Metaplanet continues to expand its holdings, signaling long-term confidence. Analysts note that a stable support level could spark the next upward move.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $112,516 with a 24-hour trading volume of $62.06 billion and a market cap of $2.25 trillion. BTC price decreased by 2.07% in the last 24 hours.

Metaplanet Continues Steady Accumulation of Bitcoin

Metaplanet has purchased an additional 103 BTC valued at around $12 million. This latest move brings the company’s total holdings to 18,991 BTC, worth an estimated $2.2 billion at current prices. The firm has been steadily increasing its exposure to BTC, reinforcing its long-term confidence in the digital asset.

Bitcoin Support Signals Possible Breakout Ahead

Meanwhile, a well-known crypto analyst, Ali Martinez, noted that the stability of Bitcoin around $112,000 may become a turning point. Martinez indicates that maintaining the support zone could trigger a rally to $120,000, the next benchmark many investors closely follow.

Overall, despite short-term pressure on BTC, continued institutional buying and strong support levels indicate that market sentiment remains positive. As more companies, such as Metaplanet, continue to accumulate BTC, hopes of a short-term pullback followed by higher targets are growing among market commentators.

Bitcoin Derivatives Show Strength with Stable Leverage

BTC futures remain red-hot after trading volume surged 83.28% to $100.82 billion, signaling a massive rise in market activity. Open interest rose 2.14% to $84.68 billion, reflecting stronger hedging activity. This indicates growing confidence among both institutional and retail investors. As long as Bitcoin’s price holds steady, the market appears to be bracing for heightened volatility.

The OI Weighted ratio is 0.0125%, which signals stable leverage usage across the market. Traders are therefore active but not overexposed to risky positions, keeping liquidations in check. A balanced OI-weighted ratio supports a stronger market structure overall. Both indicators highlight strength in BTC derivatives, with risk levels kept in check.

