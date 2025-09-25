The post Bitcoin Tests $111K as Crypto Liquidations Exceed $400M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes In the early hours of September 25, crypto liquidations came in at $407.81 million. Ethereum is leading the 24-hour losses, with long traders suffering the bigger brunt. Coincidentally, the Bitcoin price has plunged further to around $111,000. On Sept. 25, the broader cryptocurrency market experienced a sharp sell-off, triggering up to $400 million in liquidations. It coincides with a recent decline in the price of flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC $111 453 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $51.32 B to around $111,000. BTC, ETH, SOL, AVAX, and Others in Crypto Liquidations Over the past 24 hours, the digital asset industry has seen 129,655 traders liquidated, resulting in a total liquidation value of $407.81 million. According to insights gathered from CoinGlass data, the largest single liquidation order took place on Hyperliquid and was valued at approximately $29.12 million. The 24-hour crypto liquidation heatmap shows that most of the liquidations were from Ethereum ETH $4 005 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $483.83 B Vol. 24h: $41.17 B , with Bitcoin following. Precisely, ETH liquidations were capped at $159.92 million, and long traders suffered the biggest loss. Long traders’ liquidations for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap were $152.63 million, while short traders recorded losses of only $7.29 million. Crypto market liquidations topped $400 million amid market shift | Source: CoinGlass Liquidations from Bitcoin were capped at $41.36 million, with long traders’ losses at $39.88 million and short traders at $1.49 million. Other affected digital assets are Solana SOL $201.2 24h volatility: 5.2% Market cap: $109.36 B Vol. 24h: $8.02 B and Pump.Fun , Avalanche AVAX $30.53 24h volatility: 11.0% Market cap: $12.89 B Vol. 24h: $1.45 B , and even Ripple-associated XRP XRP $2.81 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $168.04 B Vol. 24h: $6.87 B . The… The post Bitcoin Tests $111K as Crypto Liquidations Exceed $400M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes In the early hours of September 25, crypto liquidations came in at $407.81 million. Ethereum is leading the 24-hour losses, with long traders suffering the bigger brunt. Coincidentally, the Bitcoin price has plunged further to around $111,000. On Sept. 25, the broader cryptocurrency market experienced a sharp sell-off, triggering up to $400 million in liquidations. It coincides with a recent decline in the price of flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC $111 453 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $51.32 B to around $111,000. BTC, ETH, SOL, AVAX, and Others in Crypto Liquidations Over the past 24 hours, the digital asset industry has seen 129,655 traders liquidated, resulting in a total liquidation value of $407.81 million. According to insights gathered from CoinGlass data, the largest single liquidation order took place on Hyperliquid and was valued at approximately $29.12 million. The 24-hour crypto liquidation heatmap shows that most of the liquidations were from Ethereum ETH $4 005 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $483.83 B Vol. 24h: $41.17 B , with Bitcoin following. Precisely, ETH liquidations were capped at $159.92 million, and long traders suffered the biggest loss. Long traders’ liquidations for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap were $152.63 million, while short traders recorded losses of only $7.29 million. Crypto market liquidations topped $400 million amid market shift | Source: CoinGlass Liquidations from Bitcoin were capped at $41.36 million, with long traders’ losses at $39.88 million and short traders at $1.49 million. Other affected digital assets are Solana SOL $201.2 24h volatility: 5.2% Market cap: $109.36 B Vol. 24h: $8.02 B and Pump.Fun , Avalanche AVAX $30.53 24h volatility: 11.0% Market cap: $12.89 B Vol. 24h: $1.45 B , and even Ripple-associated XRP XRP $2.81 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $168.04 B Vol. 24h: $6.87 B . The…

Bitcoin Tests $111K as Crypto Liquidations Exceed $400M

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 19:54
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01597-6.11%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,568.36-1.98%
1
1$0.011722-9.26%
Capverse
CAP$0.11132-5.97%
Threshold
T$0.0154-1.84%

Key Notes

  • In the early hours of September 25, crypto liquidations came in at $407.81 million.
  • Ethereum is leading the 24-hour losses, with long traders suffering the bigger brunt.
  • Coincidentally, the Bitcoin price has plunged further to around $111,000.

On Sept. 25, the broader cryptocurrency market experienced a sharp sell-off, triggering up to $400 million in liquidations. It coincides with a recent decline in the price of flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin

BTC
$111 453



24h volatility:
1.4%


Market cap:
$2.22 T



Vol. 24h:
$51.32 B

to around $111,000.

BTC, ETH, SOL, AVAX, and Others in Crypto Liquidations

Over the past 24 hours, the digital asset industry has seen 129,655 traders liquidated, resulting in a total liquidation value of $407.81 million. According to insights gathered from CoinGlass data, the largest single liquidation order took place on Hyperliquid and was valued at approximately $29.12 million.


The 24-hour crypto liquidation heatmap shows that most of the liquidations were from Ethereum

ETH
$4 005



24h volatility:
4.2%


Market cap:
$483.83 B



Vol. 24h:
$41.17 B

, with Bitcoin following. Precisely, ETH liquidations were capped at $159.92 million, and long traders suffered the biggest loss. Long traders’ liquidations for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap were $152.63 million, while short traders recorded losses of only $7.29 million.

Crypto market liquidations topped $400 million amid market shift | Source: CoinGlass

Liquidations from Bitcoin were capped at $41.36 million, with long traders’ losses at $39.88 million and short traders at $1.49 million. Other affected digital assets are Solana

SOL
$201.2



24h volatility:
5.2%


Market cap:
$109.36 B



Vol. 24h:
$8.02 B

and Pump.Fun , Avalanche

AVAX
$30.53



24h volatility:
11.0%


Market cap:
$12.89 B



Vol. 24h:
$1.45 B

, and even Ripple-associated XRP

XRP
$2.81



24h volatility:
2.3%


Market cap:
$168.04 B



Vol. 24h:
$6.87 B

.

The effect of these liquidations on long traders suggests that investors were looking forward to more price gain.

Unfortunately, the market took a different turn and triggered the liquidations. Bitcoin price has plunged significantly from its All-time High (ATH) of more than $123,000. According to CoinMarketCap data, BTC price is currently worth $111,909.50, corresponding with a 0.54% dip over the last 24 hours.

On the flip side, analysts and market observers are still optimistic about a further price rally for the firstborn coin. Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase Global Inc, recently predicted that the Bitcoin price will reach $1 million within the next 5 years. He highlighted a few structural factors, like improved regulations and institutional demand, as the catalyst that BTC price needs for a push.

Maxi Doge Adoption Soaring

Amid the market struggles, Maxi Doge (MAXI) has gained significant attention from several risk-driven investors. In a matter of a few weeks, this project’s presale has successfully raised $2,483,634.14. This is an indication that investors perceive its long-term potential and are willing to invest their funds.

With this positive momentum, it is now ranked among the best crypto presales of 2025.

Current Presale Stats:

Current price: $0.000259

Amount raised so far: $2.48 million

Ticker: MAXI

The official presale website indicates that purchases can be completed using credit or debit cards, as well as cryptocurrency. On Coinspeaker, you can read more about how to buy Maxi Doge.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Market News


Benjamin Godfrey is a blockchain enthusiast and journalist who relishes writing about the real life applications of blockchain technology and innovations to drive general acceptance and worldwide integration of the emerging technology. His desire to educate people about cryptocurrencies inspires his contributions to renowned blockchain media and sites.

Godfrey Benjamin on X


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/bitcoin-tests-111k-crypto-liquidations-400m/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-2025-rate-cut-plans/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015969-6.10%
MAY
MAY$0.03846-3.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:40
Share
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$111,565.34-1.91%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000874-6.62%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
Share
Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and Nasdaq Global Indexes have announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), the multi-asset spot crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. The ETF launched in February 2025 with spot Bitcoin and Ether, will now include exposure to XRP, Solana, and Stellar—bringing the total to five crypto assets. Collectively, these tokens represent over $3 trillion in combined market capitalization, says Hashdex. According to the asset manager the move provides U.S. investors with streamlined access to a diversified basket of digital assets through a single, tradable product. By tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), the ETF offers rules-based exposure while removing the complexities of selecting individual cryptocurrencies. Global Leadership in Crypto Index Products Hashdex manages the multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and the multi-asset crypto ETF in Latin America. With $1.56 billion in assets under management, Hashdex now offers four index products tied to the global Nasdaq Crypto Index. “Since 2018, Hashdex has been a market leader in crypto index products globally, and this signifies a major milestone in meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Index Investing According to Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, the expansion reflects growing demand from U.S. investors seeking structured, index-based crypto exposure. “With NCIQ, investors gain access to a dynamic, rules-based exposure that evolves with the market—eliminating the need to try to pick individual winners,” Kerbage said. He adds that regulatory clarity and the approval of generic listing standards have paved the way for NCIQ to expand and adapt as new assets meet index requirements. The NCIUS index is jointly developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex, includes strict eligibility criteria such as liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. While ADA (Cardano) qualifies for the index, it is not currently included in NCIQ’s holdings. The Hashdex–Nasdaq Partnership The expansion also shows the ongoing collaboration between Hashdex and Nasdaq, which have co-developed several index and index-based crypto products since 2021. Nasdaq serves as the index administrator and listing venue for NCIQ, with Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust providing crypto asset custody. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services acts as fund administrator, while Paralel Distributors LLC serves as marketing agent. As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, diversified index products like NCIQ are emerging as benchmarks for institutional and retail allocation
XRP
XRP$2.8391-2.82%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert