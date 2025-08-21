Bitcoin to $1 Million? Coinbase CEO Sees US Reserve as Game Changer

After two days of a shallow downtrend, Bitcoin is regaining support and supporters, including the Coinbase CEO. While the token is trading above the $113k mark, Brian Armstrong has made a strong prediction for the token, citing U.S. regulation and global adoption as the key drivers.

Coinbase CEO Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $1M by 2030

Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO of Coinbase, has predicted that Bitcoin would reach $1M by 2030 in the “Cheeky Pint” podcast on Wednesday with Stripe co-founder John Collison. Armstrong himself shared the podcast clip in an X post, adding that it is not financial advice, but the way regulatory clarity is emerging and the US government is building a reserve, making this milestone possible.

Source, X, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong

He also called the U.S. a “bellwether for the rest of the G20,” citing the recent progress the country has made, including the GENIUS Act for stablecoins. The ongoing Senate debate on the market structure bill was also pointed out in the podcast.

His $1 million BTC prediction is rooted in the once impossible dream of America officially holding this token, but that’s turning into reality. Notably, he also added that this digital asset could become a world reserve currency due to weakening trust in fiat and growing global deficits.

Why Does This Coinbase CEO’s Bitcoin Prediction Matter Now?

After setting a milestone of $124.4k earlier in the month and disproving the Harvard economist $100 crash prediction, Bitcoin retracted in the last days, currently trading at $113.2k. Notably, the broader market has been under a major correction amid the key macro events.

Source: CoinMarketCap, BTC Price Chart

The primary catalysts for the downtrend are the U.S. FOMC Meeting Minutes, Initial Jobless Claims data, and Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. The increased volatility ahead of these crashes BTC and the rest of the altcoins. Now, Brian Armstrong’s prediction is reviving investors’ confidence.

Although optimism is building, analysts like James McKay (McKay Research) have advised investors not to get ahead of themselves. He says, “Let’s try and hold $124K first, guys,” as volatility is persistent in the crypto space. However, he also notes that this Bitcoin prediction isn’t unrealistic, since Standard Chartered sees $500k by 2028.

Interestingly, Armstrong echoes the voices of Jack Dorsey, Cathie Wood, and Changpeng Zhao. Their Bitcoin prediction for 2030 also had $1M endpoint.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Armstrong believes that U.S. regulatory clarity, the government’s Bitcoin reserve, and growing adoption could push Bitcoin to $1 million.

Many top analysts, including Brian Armstrong and Jack Dorsey, have forecasted the $1 million milestone by 2030, but the uncertainty still looms.

After an earlier correction days after hitting an ATH of $124.4k, Bitcoin currently trades at $113.2k.







Pooja Khardia Pooja Khardia is a seasoned crypto content writer with 6+ years of experience in writing, including in blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, and digital finance reporting. In her adventure journey, she is currently working with CoinGape Media and leading their Trending Section.



Here, she uses her expertise to deliver analytics, market insights, price predictions, and information on what’s trending in the crypto space, aiming to keep the crypto and web3 community updated with market trends and important insights.



Known for a user-centric and straightforward writing style, Pooja is passionate about making crypto easy and accessible. Her writing blends market research with storytelling, helping readers stay ahead in a fast-paced industry.



When not behind the keyboard, Pooja embraces her creative side through drawing and crafting. Connect with Pooja on LinkedIn or X.