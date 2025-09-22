The post Bitcoin To Crash More Today? Peter Schiff Says Gold and Silver Will Soar appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The month of September has once again lived up to its reputation as a tough period for Bitcoin. The leading cryptocurrency slipped below $112,500, pressured by fading Fed rate possibility and weaker U.S. jobs data.While Bitcoin is already struggling from the drop, well-known Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff says gold and silver to take off, while Bitcoin to Crash today.  Gold & Silver To Surge, Bitcoin To Crash According to Schiff, silver led the move overnight with a jump of $0.19, pushing prices to around $43.20. Gold also ticked higher, gaining $7 as it continued to test its recent record levels. Today, gold reached a new all-time high of $3,725, up nearly 40% this 1979, showing how strong demand remains.  Schiff believes this steady strength could set the stage for another breakout once U.S. markets open today. So far it’s pretty quiet tonight. Silver is making the biggest move, up 19 cents to $43.20. Gold is up five bucks and Bitcoin is down over 1%. But there is still plenty of time before U.S. markets open for trading tomorrow for gold and silver to take off and Bitcoin to crash.— Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 22, 2025 While Gold and silver jumped, the Bitcoin price slipped by over 3%, trading just above $112,000. Schiff didn’t hold back in his view that Bitcoin’s weakness could deepen into a steeper decline.  In his words, there’s still “plenty of time” for gold and silver to rally further while Bitcoin “crashes.” Stockmoney Lizards’ Take on the Market Backing the Peter Schiff prediction, Crypto analyst Stockmoney Lizards shared a chart outlining how Bitcoin’s price may unfold in the coming weeks.  According to the analysis, Bitcoin has now flipped its former support into resistance, forming a bearish rising wedge pattern. This technical setup often signals more downside before a recovery can begin. The analyst’s chart shows $112K as the immediate safety net, while $110K is the key lifeline, dropping below it could trigger a bigger drop. How Low Could Bitcoin Go? If selling pressure intensifies, Stockmoney Lizards sees Bitcoin possibly falling toward $107,335. This would align with the breakdown risk shown on the chart. On the flip side, if stability returns and buyers step in, Bitcoin could challenge resistance near $115K in the short term. For now, all eyes are on the $110K zone, which could decide whether Bitcoin stabilizes.The post Bitcoin To Crash More Today? Peter Schiff Says Gold and Silver Will Soar appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The month of September has once again lived up to its reputation as a tough period for Bitcoin. The leading cryptocurrency slipped below $112,500, pressured by fading Fed rate possibility and weaker U.S. jobs data.While Bitcoin is already struggling from the drop, well-known Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff says gold and silver to take off, while Bitcoin to Crash today.  Gold & Silver To Surge, Bitcoin To Crash According to Schiff, silver led the move overnight with a jump of $0.19, pushing prices to around $43.20. Gold also ticked higher, gaining $7 as it continued to test its recent record levels. Today, gold reached a new all-time high of $3,725, up nearly 40% this 1979, showing how strong demand remains.  Schiff believes this steady strength could set the stage for another breakout once U.S. markets open today. So far it’s pretty quiet tonight. Silver is making the biggest move, up 19 cents to $43.20. Gold is up five bucks and Bitcoin is down over 1%. But there is still plenty of time before U.S. markets open for trading tomorrow for gold and silver to take off and Bitcoin to crash.— Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 22, 2025 While Gold and silver jumped, the Bitcoin price slipped by over 3%, trading just above $112,000. Schiff didn’t hold back in his view that Bitcoin’s weakness could deepen into a steeper decline.  In his words, there’s still “plenty of time” for gold and silver to rally further while Bitcoin “crashes.” Stockmoney Lizards’ Take on the Market Backing the Peter Schiff prediction, Crypto analyst Stockmoney Lizards shared a chart outlining how Bitcoin’s price may unfold in the coming weeks.  According to the analysis, Bitcoin has now flipped its former support into resistance, forming a bearish rising wedge pattern. This technical setup often signals more downside before a recovery can begin. The analyst’s chart shows $112K as the immediate safety net, while $110K is the key lifeline, dropping below it could trigger a bigger drop. How Low Could Bitcoin Go? If selling pressure intensifies, Stockmoney Lizards sees Bitcoin possibly falling toward $107,335. This would align with the breakdown risk shown on the chart. On the flip side, if stability returns and buyers step in, Bitcoin could challenge resistance near $115K in the short term. For now, all eyes are on the $110K zone, which could decide whether Bitcoin stabilizes.

Bitcoin To Crash More Today? Peter Schiff Says Gold and Silver Will Soar

By: Coinstats
2025/09/22 21:46
NEAR
NEAR$2.905-6.71%
1
1$0.0118+3.85%
Threshold
T$0.01532-6.75%
Union
U$0.011196-13.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08495-3.63%
Peter Schiff Debunks ‘Wealth Creation’ Claims After Vance’s Bitcoin Speech

The post Bitcoin To Crash More Today? Peter Schiff Says Gold and Silver Will Soar appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The month of September has once again lived up to its reputation as a tough period for Bitcoin. The leading cryptocurrency slipped below $112,500, pressured by fading Fed rate possibility and weaker U.S. jobs data.

While Bitcoin is already struggling from the drop, well-known Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff says gold and silver to take off, while Bitcoin to Crash today. 

Gold & Silver To Surge, Bitcoin To Crash

According to Schiff, silver led the move overnight with a jump of $0.19, pushing prices to around $43.20. Gold also ticked higher, gaining $7 as it continued to test its recent record levels. Today, gold reached a new all-time high of $3,725, up nearly 40% this 1979, showing how strong demand remains. 

Schiff believes this steady strength could set the stage for another breakout once U.S. markets open today.

While Gold and silver jumped, the Bitcoin price slipped by over 3%, trading just above $112,000. Schiff didn’t hold back in his view that Bitcoin’s weakness could deepen into a steeper decline. 

In his words, there’s still “plenty of time” for gold and silver to rally further while Bitcoin “crashes.”

Stockmoney Lizards’ Take on the Market

Backing the Peter Schiff prediction, Crypto analyst Stockmoney Lizards shared a chart outlining how Bitcoin’s price may unfold in the coming weeks. 

According to the analysis, Bitcoin has now flipped its former support into resistance, forming a bearish rising wedge pattern. This technical setup often signals more downside before a recovery can begin.

The analyst’s chart shows $112K as the immediate safety net, while $110K is the key lifeline, dropping below it could trigger a bigger drop.

Bitcoin price chart dropping

How Low Could Bitcoin Go?

If selling pressure intensifies, Stockmoney Lizards sees Bitcoin possibly falling toward $107,335. This would align with the breakdown risk shown on the chart. On the flip side, if stability returns and buyers step in, Bitcoin could challenge resistance near $115K in the short term.

For now, all eyes are on the $110K zone, which could decide whether Bitcoin stabilizes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

The post BitGo expands its presence in Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitGo, global leader in digital asset infrastructure, announces a significant expansion of its presence in Europe. The company, through its subsidiary BitGo Europe GmbH, has obtained an extension of the license from BaFin (German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority), allowing it to offer regulated cryptocurrency trading services directly from Frankfurt, Germany. This move marks a decisive step for the European digital asset market, offering institutional investors the opportunity to access secure, regulated cryptocurrency trading integrated with advanced custody and management services. A comprehensive offering for European institutional investors With the extension of the license according to the MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) regulation, initially obtained in May 2025, BitGo Europe expands the range of services available for European investors. Now, in addition to custody, staking, and transfer of digital assets, the platform also offers a spot trading service on thousands of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Institutional investors can now leverage BitGo’s OTC desk and a high-performance electronic trading platform, designed to ensure fast, secure, and transparent transactions. Aggregated access to numerous liquidity sources, including leading market makers and exchanges, allows for trading at competitive prices and high-quality executions. Security and Regulation at the Core of BitGo’s Strategy According to Brett Reeves, Head of European Sales and Go Network at BitGo, the goal is clear: “We are excited to strengthen our European platform and enable our clients to operate smoothly, competitively, and securely.§By combining our institutional custody solution with high-performance trading execution, clients will be able to access deep liquidity with the peace of mind that their assets will remain in cold storage, under regulated custody and compliant with MiCA.” The security of digital assets is indeed one of the cornerstones of BitGo’s offering. All services are designed to ensure that investors’ assets remain protected in regulated cold storage, minimizing operational and counterparty risks.…
Movement
MOVE$0.1151-12.20%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.118077-10.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017078-1.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:28
Share
BlackRock and Marvel Studios Acquire Big Stakes in Mutual Capital

BlackRock and Marvel Studios Acquire Big Stakes in Mutual Capital

BlackRock and Marvel Studios acquire major stakes in Mutual Capital, boosting its role as a leader in asset tokenization.]]>
Major
MAJOR$0.13467-15.78%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 17:10
Share
Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

The post Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 00:05 Bitcoin swings after CPI data release as Tapzi’s presale gains momentum, emerging as a top crypto project in 2025. The crypto market moved sharply last week after the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, reacted within minutes of the announcement, recording rapid swings before settling back near earlier levels.  At the same time, presale projects continued to attract investors, with Tapzi emerging as one of the most-watched tokens this month. It is being picked by investors as the next crypto to explode due to its high-growth potential in Tier 1 and Tier 2 countries, with Web3 gaming’s increasing adoption. Tapzi Presale Draws Attention While Bitcoin reacted to economic data, Tapzi’s presale has become a focal point among both retail and larger investors. Tapzi is a Web3 gaming platform designed to merge competitive gameplay with blockchain-based settlements. Players stake TAPZI tokens in head-to-head matches of chess, checkers, rock-paper-scissors, and tic-tac-toe. Winners receive tokens directly from prize pools funded by players, not by inflationary rewards. Don’t Watch the Wave – Ride It With $TAPZI! The presale opened with tokens priced at $0.0035. More than 27 million tokens have already been sold, with prices set to increase in each new stage. Analysts following the sale point to potential gains of around 300% once TAPZI lists on exchanges later this year. Liquidity locks and vesting schedules are in place to reduce the risks of sharp sell-offs after launch. This has placed Tapzi on the radar of investors searching for the best crypto to buy now. Bitcoin Price Reacts to CPI Last week, Bitcoin climbed toward $114,000 before jumping to $114,500, its highest level in weeks. The gains were short-lived as the price quickly dropped by $1,000. At press time, Bitcoin…
NEAR
NEAR$2.904-6.44%
Threshold
T$0.01531-6.58%
holoride
RIDE$0.000925-8.68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:26
Share

Trending News

More

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

BlackRock and Marvel Studios Acquire Big Stakes in Mutual Capital

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Forward Industries Launches $4B ATM Offering to Expand Solana Treasury

Federal Reserve Official: Limits on Interest Payments on Stablecoins Must Be Adhered to When Implementing the GENIUS Act