Bitcoin to Outlast Stocks? Bitcoin Hyper Is a Smart Move Now

Crypto analyst and pro investor Jordi Visser believes Bitcoin will outlast the stock market and that ‘Bitcoin will be around for a long, long time.’

The statement came during an interview with Anthony Pompiliano on Saturday, during which he also stated that:

If Visser’s prediction comes true, Bitcoin could become the heart of the new digital financial ecosystem, whose foundation is already at work.

More importantly, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) will become a core part of this ecosystem, thanks to its utility within the Bitcoin universe. Hyper aims to give us a faster and more performant Bitcoin with low network fees, near-instant finality, and ultra-fast execution times.

Why is Bitcoin Different From Stocks and What Should We Expect from the Future?

According to Jordi Visser, the core difference between stocks and Bitcoin is that the former represent an idea, while Bitcoin is a belief. Bitcoin’s power comes solely from people’s support and trust in its utility, which Visser believes will turn Bitcoin a superpower.

That’s because, in his own words:

As Visser explains, the change will most likely come from within the AI sector, with AI agents steering the economy based on market utility and liquidity, which is where Bitcoin shines.

The endgame begins once mainstream investors catch up on the tech behind the notion of digital money, which Eric Trump believes is the main thing holding Bitcoin back.

Once that happens, he predicts a $1M Bitcoin, and that may only be the beginning.

Bitcoin adviser Luke Broyles went even further than that, after stating that even a $10M Bitcoin won’t persuade skeptics to invest, reinforcing the idea that people’s distrust and lack of understanding is what’s holding Bitcoin in place.

Fortunately, things are changing fast as Bitcoin is experiencing increased institutional support and Trump’s GENIUS Act has entered its implementation phase.

At the same time, the Bitcoin Hyper is seeing increased support thanks to how it promises to change the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Promises Faster and Cheaper Bitcoin Transactions

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is Bitcoin’s Layer 2 upgrade that promises to do two things: increase Bitcoin’s network performance and turn Bitcoin into a feasible asset for institutional investors.

The Hyper layer is the lifeline that Bitcoin needed to overcome its performance limitation, currently capped at 7 transactions per second (TPS.) This places Bitcoin on the 25th position on the list of the fastest blockchains by TPS according to Chainspect data.

For a quick comparison, Solana occupies the second spot with 1,151 TPS.

Hyper is set to change this with the help of tools like the Canonical Bridge and the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM.)

The role of the Canonical Bridge is to mint the user’s tokens into the Hyper layer, allowing traders to use the tokens in the Hyper ecosystem or withdraw them to the native network when necessary.

This removes traffic from Layer 1, essentially unlocking scalability and decongesting the Bitcoin network. The Bitcoin Relay Program also confirms the transaction details in record time, ensuring near-instant finality, with transactions confirmed in seconds rather than hours.

The Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) complements the Hyper ecosystem by enabling the ultra-fast, low-latency execution of smart contracts and DeFi apps.

These tools turn the Hyper machine into a high-performance toolset that promises to bring Bitcoin’s performance to modern standards.

The presale has accumulated over $13.2M so far with a token price of only $0.012835. This already ranks it as one of the most well-performing presales of 2025, and it’s about to get better.

Our price prediction for $HYPER, based on the project’s utility and considering it sees mainstream adoption, is around $0.2 by the end of 2025, for an ROI of 1,458%, based on today’s price. By 2030, $HYPER could easily reach $1.5, turning that ROI into a massive 9,249%.

These are reserved predictions because $HYPER could exceed all expectations.

Bitcoin is the Foundation of the Coming Digital Financial System

There’s no universe where Bitcoin isn’t the foundation of the coming financial system, and modern-day analysts seem to agree. The future looks digital between Jordi Visser’s positive outlook on Bitcoin’s market resilience and Luke Broyles’ $10M $BTC prediction.

So, keep your eye on Bitcoin and the other eye on its Layer 2 upgrade, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), since they go hand in hand.

