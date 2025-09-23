The post Bitcoin treasure over 10,900 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An all-stock merger brings Strive among the major corporate holders of Bitcoin: after purchasing 5,816 BTC for $675 million (at an average price of approximately $116,047 per coin, as reported by CoinDesk) and integrating the reserves of Semler Scientific, the combined treasury exceeds 10,900 BTC. The operation, also confirmed by Bloomberg, reshuffles the map of crypto-treasuries in a market characterized by high volatility. According to the data collected by our editorial team on corporate communications and market reports, the announcement was formalized on September 22, 2025, and reflects a significant concentration of BTC in the hands of public entities. The analysts we follow note that, with the Bitcoin price remaining constant, the combination of reserves increases the ability to exercise treasury and hedging strategies, but also increases the risk of impact on accounts during phases of high volatility. Essential Data (Quick Sheet) Buyer: Strive (ASST) Target: Semler Scientific (SMLR) Structure: all-stock transaction Exchange ratio: 21.05 ASST shares for 1 SMLR share Premium: approximately +210% – equivalent to about $90.52 per SMLR share, based on the previous Friday’s close (The Block) New BTC purchase by Strive: 5,816 BTC for $675M (average price $116,047) BTC Reserves Semler: approximately 5,000 BTC Total combined: over 10,900 BTC (almost 11,000) Terms of the Operation and Governance (ASST–SMLR) Strive (ASST) acquires Semler Scientific (SMLR) through a stock exchange. SMLR shareholders will be allocated 21.05 ASST shares for each share owned, confirming a premium of approximately 210% compared to the recent market value, as reported by StreetInsider. Additionally, Eric Semler, Executive Chairman of Semler, will join the board of the combined company to strengthen post-transaction governance. The premium and the exchange ratio reflect the intent to consolidate assets in BTC under a single entity and to rebalance the capital strategy with a view to scale. In this… The post Bitcoin treasure over 10,900 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An all-stock merger brings Strive among the major corporate holders of Bitcoin: after purchasing 5,816 BTC for $675 million (at an average price of approximately $116,047 per coin, as reported by CoinDesk) and integrating the reserves of Semler Scientific, the combined treasury exceeds 10,900 BTC. The operation, also confirmed by Bloomberg, reshuffles the map of crypto-treasuries in a market characterized by high volatility. According to the data collected by our editorial team on corporate communications and market reports, the announcement was formalized on September 22, 2025, and reflects a significant concentration of BTC in the hands of public entities. The analysts we follow note that, with the Bitcoin price remaining constant, the combination of reserves increases the ability to exercise treasury and hedging strategies, but also increases the risk of impact on accounts during phases of high volatility. Essential Data (Quick Sheet) Buyer: Strive (ASST) Target: Semler Scientific (SMLR) Structure: all-stock transaction Exchange ratio: 21.05 ASST shares for 1 SMLR share Premium: approximately +210% – equivalent to about $90.52 per SMLR share, based on the previous Friday’s close (The Block) New BTC purchase by Strive: 5,816 BTC for $675M (average price $116,047) BTC Reserves Semler: approximately 5,000 BTC Total combined: over 10,900 BTC (almost 11,000) Terms of the Operation and Governance (ASST–SMLR) Strive (ASST) acquires Semler Scientific (SMLR) through a stock exchange. SMLR shareholders will be allocated 21.05 ASST shares for each share owned, confirming a premium of approximately 210% compared to the recent market value, as reported by StreetInsider. Additionally, Eric Semler, Executive Chairman of Semler, will join the board of the combined company to strengthen post-transaction governance. The premium and the exchange ratio reflect the intent to consolidate assets in BTC under a single entity and to rebalance the capital strategy with a view to scale. In this…

Bitcoin treasure over 10,900 BTC

2025/09/23 03:29
An all-stock merger brings Strive among the major corporate holders of Bitcoin: after purchasing 5,816 BTC for $675 million (at an average price of approximately $116,047 per coin, as reported by CoinDesk) and integrating the reserves of Semler Scientific, the combined treasury exceeds 10,900 BTC.

The operation, also confirmed by Bloomberg, reshuffles the map of crypto-treasuries in a market characterized by high volatility.

According to the data collected by our editorial team on corporate communications and market reports, the announcement was formalized on September 22, 2025, and reflects a significant concentration of BTC in the hands of public entities.

The analysts we follow note that, with the Bitcoin price remaining constant, the combination of reserves increases the ability to exercise treasury and hedging strategies, but also increases the risk of impact on accounts during phases of high volatility.

Essential Data (Quick Sheet)

  • Buyer: Strive (ASST)
  • Target: Semler Scientific (SMLR)
  • Structure: all-stock transaction
  • Exchange ratio: 21.05 ASST shares for 1 SMLR share
  • Premium: approximately +210% – equivalent to about $90.52 per SMLR share, based on the previous Friday’s close (The Block)
  • New BTC purchase by Strive: 5,816 BTC for $675M (average price $116,047)
  • BTC Reserves Semler: approximately 5,000 BTC
  • Total combined: over 10,900 BTC (almost 11,000)

Terms of the Operation and Governance (ASST–SMLR)

Strive (ASST) acquires Semler Scientific (SMLR) through a stock exchange. SMLR shareholders will be allocated 21.05 ASST shares for each share owned, confirming a premium of approximately 210% compared to the recent market value, as reported by StreetInsider.

Additionally, Eric Semler, Executive Chairman of Semler, will join the board of the combined company to strengthen post-transaction governance.

The premium and the exchange ratio reflect the intent to consolidate assets in BTC under a single entity and to rebalance the capital strategy with a view to scale. In this context, the alignment of interests and clarity on execution become determining factors.

Treasury size: over 10,900 BTC on the balance sheet

The sum of approximately 5,000 BTC held by Semler with the 5,816 BTC purchased by Strive brings the combined portfolio to exceed 10,900 BTC.

This operation positions the new entity among the major corporate Bitcoin treasuries, although it remains behind the historical leaders in the sector, as also highlighted by Bitcoin Magazine. It should be noted that scale, during phases of volatility, can impact both efficiency and risks.

Market Context: Discounts, Volatility, and Opportunities

In recent weeks, stocks related to crypto-treasury have been under pressure, as some companies were traded at a discount compared to the value of their reserves in BTC.

In particular, Semler Scientific had shown a valuation lower than the value of its Bitcoin portfolio, indicative of a perceived market caution about its core business.

In this scenario, the all-stock merger allows for capitalizing on scale synergies, simplifying the capital structure, and potentially reducing the average cost of financing the BTC strategy. That said, sensitivity to cycles remains high and requires operational discipline.

Immediate Market Reactions

In today’s USA premarket, ASST shares are up approximately +9.3%, standing at $4.71, while SMLR shares, after closing at $29.18 on Friday, have not shown immediate trades. The changes remain subject to the usual volatility until the official market opening, with movements that can intensify on the news.

Statements and Critical Reading

For the CEO of Strive, Matt Cole, the merger “cements our position among the leaders of Bitcoin treasury.” The company emphasized an “alpha approach for BTC treasury”, which means the goal of outperforming the underlying through active management, timing, and an optimized capital structure.

An independent analysis highlights three key elements: operational scale as a competitive advantage, the potential dilutive effect for ASST shareholders due to the all-stock nature of the transaction, and the importance of execution in controlling costs and risks in a context of high BTC price volatility. Indeed, the consistency between narrative and results will be closely observed.

Numbers that Matter and Operational Impact

  • Capital employed in the recent purchase: $675M
  • Average purchase price: $116,047 per BTC
  • Scale post-merger: nearly 11,000 BTC
  • Liquidity potentially increasable for treasury operations and hedging
  • Positioning strengthened in the BTC treasury landscape

Comparison and Accounting Framework

In terms of the breadth of the treasury, the new entity ranks among the major public players in Bitcoin, while remaining behind the long-standing leaders.

On the accounting front, the fair value measurement of crypto assets, as introduced in the final standard FASB ASU 2023‑08 and effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2024, requires subsequent fair value measurements and increased disclosures: FASB ASU 2023‑08.

The analysis and illustrative notes have also been summarized by major audit and advisory firms for the market (e.g., KPMG), which indicate impacts on earnings and asset volatility during periods of significant price fluctuation.

Yet, more timely reporting can facilitate the understanding of impacts and improve comparability among companies with direct exposure to crypto-assets.

Risks and Points to Monitor

  • BTC Volatility: price fluctuations that can affect net profit and equity
  • Dilution: impact on ASST shareholders due to the all-stock nature of the transaction
  • Custody: storage method (self-custody or third-party custody) and related compliance aspects
  • Governance: board integration and alignment of BTC strategy
  • Market liquidity: any hedging operations or asset reallocation

Conclusion

The Strive–Semler operation consolidates a significant Bitcoin treasury in a context of compressed valuations and volatile markets.

The combination of operational scale, strengthened governance, and the adoption of recent fair value valuation standards could amplify the impact of volatility on corporate accounts, while offering greater transparency. In conclusion, the effective execution of the “alpha” strategy on the BTC treasury will be the litmus test in the coming months.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/22/strive-acquires-semler-bitcoin-treasure-over-10900-btc/

