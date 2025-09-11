This week, KindlyMD’s bitcoin-focused subsidiary, Nakamoto Holdings, said it will invest up to $30 million in Metaplanet as the Tokyo-listed firm proceeds with an international offering of 385 million new shares to fund its ongoing bitcoin accumulation program. KindlyMD’s Bitcoin Treasury Arm Joins Metaplanet Raise With Up to $30M KindlyMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NAKA) described the […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-treasury-firm-metaplanet-to-issue-new-shares-nakamoto-holdings-plans-30m-investment/