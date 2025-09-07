Bitcoin Treasury Purchases Down Amid Record Holdings – What Does This Mean?

Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a moderate price rebound last week, rallying to around $113,000 before witnessing a minor setback. The crypto market leader now trades near the $111,000 price level and stands 10.46% away from its all-time high. Meanwhile, recent data from blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant has highlighted an intriguing trend in the accumulating activity of Bitcoin treasuries.

Bitcoin Treasury Holdings Hit 840K In 2025

In a weekly report posted on September 5, CryptoQuant reports that Bitcoin treasury holdings by public and private companies have reached a new record of 840,000 BTC in 2025, representing the overwhelming institutional interest seen in the present market cycle. However, beneath this headline milestone lies a stark, cautious shift in market dynamics. Notably, monthly purchases have slowed dramatically, raising questions about the sustainability of corporate demand for Bitcoin.

Through combined efforts with bitcointreasuries.net.data, CryptoQuant has discovered that Strategy, being the most aggressive institutional accumulator of Bitcoin, has sharply reduced its buying pace by 97% over the last 12 months. Notably, after acquiring an all-time high of 134,000 BTC in November 2024, the Saylor-led company’s purchases dropped to just 3,700 BTC in August 2025.

While other Bitcoin treasuries have stepped in more cautiously, adding 14,800 BTC in August compared to Strategy’s relatively small 3,700 BTC buy, their volumes remain far below the peaks seen earlier in 2025. Notably, these other companies had produced a temporary surge in early 2025, recording a 66,000 BTC all-time high purchase in January, which has clearly faded following their August reports. Notably, all this data indicates that while total holdings are at record levels, the flow of new institutional money appears to be drying up.

Bitcoin Price Overview

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $110,942, up by 0.48% over the past 24 hours. Daily trading volume has also increased by 4.56% to $61.05 billion, indicating steady market activity. However, the cryptocurrency faces headwinds, with a 3.76% monthly loss underscoring its fragile momentum. The next key resistance level sits near $113,700, a zone that has already proven difficult to break on two separate occasions over the past month.

Meanwhile, with Bitcoin price direction largely uncertain, CryptoQuant’s report suggests corporate treasuries appear hesitant to allocate further capital at scale, preferring smaller, more conservative purchases. This behavior signals that while the narrative of Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset persists, incremental demand growth is slowing. In addition, it raises significant concerns about the potential behavior of these treasury companies during the much-anticipated crypto winter.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/bitcoin-treasury-purchases-down-amid-record-holdings-what-does-this-mean/