Bitcoin Underperformance Signals ‘Distinct’ Q3 Altseason — Grayscale

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 15:05
Asset management company Grayscale has suggested that the third quarter of 2025 may have represented an altcoin season “distinct from those in the past,” based in part on the underperformance of Bitcoin and a boost from centralized exchanges.

According to a Grayscale report released on Thursday, though returns across crypto-related markets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), AI, and smart contracts, were positive in Q3, the quarter may have stood out as an “alt season.” The asset manager said the smart contracts sector benefited from stablecoin legislation — likely referring to the GENIUS Act signed into law in the US in July — while AI, currencies and BTC lagged behind.

“Bitcoin underperformed other market segments, and the pattern of returns could be considered a crypto ‘alt season’ — although distinct from other periods of falling Bitcoin dominance in the past,” said the Grayscale report.

Source: Grayscale

Among other themes in the report were a surge in the number of crypto treasuries holding a variety of tokens on their balance sheets, greater adoption of stablecoins in the US and rising volume in centralized exchanges.

Grayscale speculated that other US policies, including a digital asset market structure bill pending in Congress, could help drive crypto markets in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Though the price of BTC increased significantly in Q3, reaching an all-time high of more than $120,000 in August, its performance was still lagging when compared to other assets. Research suggested that Bitcoin and altcoins were falling behind gold and stocks in reaching new all-time high prices, in part due to stablecoins leaving exchanges.

Optimism for crypto exchange-traded funds

As one of the largest asset managers offering cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Grayscale has been a first mover in digital asset investment vehicles.

The company reported that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approving new listing standards for crypto ETFs could also help drive markets in Q4. The US regulator has already signed off on one of its multi-asset crypto exchange-traded products offering exposure to BTC, ETH, XRP (XRP), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA).

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Solana open interest rockets 6% on CME
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:05
Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto execs, led by Michael Saylor, push for the U.S. to acquire 1 million BTC, establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.   Crypto executives, led by Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, have gathered in Washington to advocate for a new piece of legislation. This bill, known as the BITCOIN Act, proposes the establishment of a U.S. Strategic […] The post Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 05:00
ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

The post ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ChainCatcher hosts event, affects blockchain market dynamics. Ethereum ETF sees nearly $900M outflow. Solana and BNB relations show blockchain market shifts. ChainCatcher will host “Crypto 2025: Breaking the Deadlock and New Birth” in April with Solana advisors participating, highlighting a significant convergence of blockchain influencers and technology leaders. This event underscores strategic shifts in blockchain, reflecting Solana’s influence amidst Ethereum ETF outflow of $897.6 million, suggesting realignment in institutional crypto investments. ChainCatcher Event Shakes Up Blockchain Dynamics ChainCatcher and RootData announced their co-hosted event “Crypto 2025” set for April 2025. A leading Solana advisor will be among the speakers. Significant participation includes technologists, investors, and regulators, as confirmed by ChainCatcher news channels. The announcement coincides with notable outflows in the Ethereum ETF market, totaling nearly $900 million. This highlights institutional sentiment shifts affecting Ethereum and derivative financial products over the past week. The Ether.fi Foundation reported protocol buybacks, purchasing 127,000 ETHFI from revenue, offering insights into corporate robust steps in a volatile market. “We are excited to bring together leading experts and stakeholders in the blockchain space to discuss the future of the industry.” — ChainCatcher Leadership Statement. From institutional market players to independent investors, the response indicates heightened attentiveness to the evolving landscape. A lack of prime-level comments via official regulatory or C-suite channels emphasizes the private nature of these shifts. Ethereum ETF Outflows and Market Volatility Insights Did you know? Solana’s significant decline in on-chain activity during Autumn 2025 marked a major turning point, reflecting crypto market volatility and competitive shifts with Ethereum and BNB Chain. Ethereum (ETH) stands at $4,011.87, holding a market cap of $484.25 billion. Over 24 hours, ETH grew by 2.25%, but its seven-day and 30-day performance declined by 10.46% and 12.50%, respectively. The volume decreased by 38.52% to $37.84 billion. Data…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 16:09
