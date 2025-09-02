Bitcoin Veteran Says 1 BTC Will Be Generational Wealth Next Decade

Bitcoin advocate Davinci Jeremie, who has supported the cryptocurrency since 2011, has declared that owning just one BTC will amount to generational wealth in the next decade. His outlook comes as Bitcoin trades at $109,000, near all-time highs, with multiple analysts projecting million-dollar valuations in the years ahead. Holding 1 Full Bitcoin Bitcoin’s capped supply of 21 million coins is central to the belief that it will become a luxury asset. With over 50 million millionaires worldwide, there simply isn’t enough Bitcoin for each to own one whole coin. This imbalance is fueling urgency among both retail investors and high-net-worth individuals. Altcoin Daily's Aaron Arnold recently urged millionaires to secure at least 1 BTC before it becomes unaffordable. Meanwhile, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele once noted that Bitcoin's supply ensures not every millionaire can buy one. Even Eric Trump remarked that 0.5 BTC could become a life-changing sum, hinting at just how scarce one full coin might be in the coming decade. BTC Projections Stretching Beyond $1 Million For Bitcoin to become “generational wealth,” its price would need to soar into the millions. Forecasts from leading analysts and institutions already support this path. Jack Dorsey, Robert Kiyosaki, Charles Hoskinson, Samson Mow, and many other industry voices have said Bitcoin will reach $1 million per coin. Most of them believe this will happen by 2030. Meanwhile, institutions like ARK Invest have taken the 2030 outlook even further. It projects that Bitcoin will be worth $1.5 million by 2030 in its base case. Further, its bull case predicts a run to $2.4 million. Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, is far more ambitious. Specifically, he expects Bitcoin to hit $13 million by 2045 as institutional adoption and supply constraints intensify. These projections align with Jeremie’s call that one coin could indeed represent multi-generational wealth by the 2030s. Institutional FOMO and Supply Squeeze Meanwhile, the surge in Bitcoin adoption is another key driver. Over 100 public companies now hold BTC on their balance sheets. Specifically, public and private companies hold a combined Bitcoin portfolio worth over $150 billion. At the same time, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have already accumulated 1.488 million BTC worth more than $162 billion. Yet, only about 450 new BTC are mined daily, most of which are immediately absorbed by ETFs and corporate treasuries. Bitcoin treasuries With supply dwindling and demand rising, Bitcoin’s value is set to compound, echoing earlier models such as the Stock-to-Flow and S-curve demand models. Both frameworks accurately predicted Bitcoin’s 2025 range near $100,000 and forecast much higher valuations in the coming decades. From $109K to Generational Wealth At today’s price of $109,000, Bitcoin is already out of reach for the average U.S. earner, whose annual salary is less than two-thirds of a single coin. If long-term forecasts materialize, owning 1 BTC could elevate holders into a position of wealth security for themselves and for future generations.