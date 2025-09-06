Bitcoin vs Ethereum – Is the ‘flippening’ on after ETH’s spot volume overtakes BTC’s?

Part of Ethereum’s latest edge over Bitcoin comes down to where institutional money is moving. Corporate treasuries, including firms like BitMine Immersion and SharpLink Gaming, have recently disclosed billions in ETH purchases.

ETF flow data reinforced the trend too. While Bitcoin products saw uneven inflows throughout August, Ethereum-linked funds enjoyed consistent green weeks before closing the month with higher aggregate inflows.





ETH funds continued to attract fresh capital too, even as BTC products posted outflows.

Hence, by the looks of it, Ethereum may be the market’s hot property heading into September.