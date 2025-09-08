Bitcoin vs Gold: Chart Patterns Hint at Major Rally Ahead

The latest moves come as market commentators suggest that the long-anticipated “bear trap” phase may be nearing its conclusion, potentially setting the stage for a stronger upward breakout.

Crypto Rover, a widely followed market analyst, highlighted the classic market cycle chart, pointing to the bear trap phase as nearly complete. “Be ready. The pump is coming,” he wrote, suggesting renewed optimism could soon drive momentum.

Another post compared Bitcoin’s price structure to gold’s historical breakout, arguing that Bitcoin may be following a similar ascending wedge pattern that led to gold’s parabolic rally in past years.

The comparison underscores a growing narrative that Bitcoin could mimic traditional safe-haven assets in its next phase.

On the charts, Bitcoin continues to consolidate between $110,000 and $112,000, a level that has acted as short-term support. Despite recent pullbacks from July’s highs above $118,000, the price action suggests buyers are stepping in to defend key levels. If the current accumulation zone holds, analysts argue that a move toward renewed highs could unfold in the coming weeks.

Still, risks remain. Market cycles often lure investors with false rallies before major corrections, and macroeconomic uncertainties—such as central bank policy shifts and global liquidity conditions—will play a critical role in shaping Bitcoin’s trajectory.

For now, traders are watching closely to see whether Bitcoin can shake off the bear trap narrative and transition into the next growth phase, echoing the explosive runs of previous cycles.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

