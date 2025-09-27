Leaked messages from Bitcoin Knots developer Luke Dashjr suggest plans for a hardfork to address potential issues with the Bitcoin Core v30 upgrade, intensifying the ongoing Bitcoin community divide. The post Bitcoin Wars: Knots Developer Luke Dashjr Leaked Messages Bring Controversy, Hardfork Fears appeared first on Coinspeaker.Leaked messages from Bitcoin Knots developer Luke Dashjr suggest plans for a hardfork to address potential issues with the Bitcoin Core v30 upgrade, intensifying the ongoing Bitcoin community divide. The post Bitcoin Wars: Knots Developer Luke Dashjr Leaked Messages Bring Controversy, Hardfork Fears appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Bitcoin Wars: Knots Developer Luke Dashjr Leaked Messages Bring Controversy, Hardfork Fears

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/27 01:23
Core DAO
CORE$0.385+3.96%

A leaked chat from Bitcoin BTC $109 983 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $2.19 T Vol. 24h: $65.32 B Knots developer Luke Dashjr has added fuel to what some experts are calling a Bitcoin war between Knots and Bitcoin Core, two of the most used software by BTC node runners and miners.

The Rage got the leak covered firsthand on Sept. 25, which brought even more controversy to the so-called Bitcoin wars that are dividing the BTC community into two factions. According to the independent publication led by the renowned journalist L0la L33tz, Luke Dashjr could be planning a hardfork to “save Bitcoin.”

In the conversation, we can see Luke Dashjr effectively planning a solution for dealing with potential Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) downloaded by Bitcoin nodes that Luke’s faction believes will become a problem to the network and node operators after the Bitcoin Core v30 upgrade gets implemented. This upgrade will increase the amount of data that can be stored through OP_RETURN from 80 bytes to 100,000 bytes, allowing for applications like media storage.

Knots surged as an alternative to Core a few years ago, trying to filter out what Luke Dashjr and his supporters deem as spam and harmful to BTC. Michael Saylor was seen showing support to Knots in the past, recently doubling down on it, according to Decrypt. Critics say this is an attempt to censor how people can use Bitcoin, bringing centralization and permission primitives to the system that, in theory, should be decentralized and permissionless.

Bitcoin Controversy Over Luke Dashjr Leaked Messages

Luke Dashjr has deemed The Rage’s work “fake news,” responding to the article and related commentaries on X. Yet, the Knots developer has not directly denied having written the leaked messages, a fact highlighted by the publication in a follow-up to the original report.

An account self-identified as Dashjr’s OCEAN mining pool “chief boiling officer” came to the defense of the developer—calling The Rage’s work “clickbait journalism” and “nonsense” with a meme image—while apparently confirming the leaked exchange happened and was authored by Luke.

Offering a more nuanced perspective to the matter, Bitcoin Core v30 supporter Udi Wertheimer came to the defense of Luke Dashjr, launching harsh criticisms against the independent publication, calling it “luke dashjr hit piece.” Wertheimer said that the “hardfork” claim made for “a sloppy low quality propaganda piece,” explaining the technicalities behind what was being discussed and arguing that there is no need to fear a hardfork.

As things develop, the Bitcoin wars escalate and seem far from an end. BTC is currently trading at around $109,500, after going through a significant crash from $114,000 just two days ago, on Sept. 24, failing to reach some analysts’ short-term price projections and causing even more long liquidations in the market, following Monday Sept. 23’s $1.5 billion historical long-squeeze event.

next

The post Bitcoin Wars: Knots Developer Luke Dashjr Leaked Messages Bring Controversy, Hardfork Fears appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.07476-2.88%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.3718+5.41%
Triathon
GROW$0.0492+87.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Share
ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin

ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Nederlandse bank ING heeft samen met acht andere Europese banken de handen ineengeslagen om een eigen euro stablecoin te ontwikkelen. Dit nieuwe digitale betaalmiddel moet een betrouwbaar alternatief vormen voor de Amerikaanse stablecoins die momenteel de markt domineren. De lancering staat gepland voor de tweede helft van 2026 en zal voldoen aan de Europese MiCA-regelgeving. Europese samenwerking voor digitale betalingen Het consortium bestaat uit negen grote banken: ING, UniCredit uit Italië, CaixaBank uit Spanje, Danske Bank uit Denemarken, Raiffeisen Bank International uit Oostenrijk, KBC uit België, SEB uit Zweden, DekaBank uit Duitsland en Banca Sella uit Italië. Samen hebben zij een nieuwe organisatie opgericht met het hoofdkantoor in Nederland. Deze entiteit zal verantwoordelijk zijn voor de ontwikkeling, het beheer en de uitgifte van de stablecoin. Het doel van de samenwerking is om Europa minder afhankelijk te maken van buitenlandse stablecoins zoals USDT van Tether en USDC van Circle. Door een eigen stablecoin te introduceren hopen de banken de autonomie van de Europese financiële sector te versterken. MiCA als basis voor regulering Een belangrijk onderscheid met veel bestaande stablecoins is dat dit Europese initiatief volledig onder het MiCA valt. Deze nieuwe Europese wetgeving voor crypto treedt in 2026 in werking en biedt duidelijke regels voor onder andere stablecoins en crypto dienstverleners. Voor de uitgifte moet het consortium een vergunning verkrijgen als e-money instelling, waarschijnlijk onder toezicht van De Nederlandsche Bank. De naleving van MiCA moet niet alleen zorgen voor transparantie en stabiliteit, maar ook voor vertrouwen bij gebruikers en institutionele partijen. Waar Amerikaanse stablecoins regelmatig onder vuur liggen vanwege een gebrek aan toezicht of twijfel over reserves, kan een euro stablecoin juist een veilig en gereguleerd alternatief bieden. Snelle en programmeerbare transacties Naast stabiliteit en regulering willen de banken ook de technologische voordelen van hun stablecoin bieden. De crypto moet 24/7 inzetbaar zijn voor internationale betalingen en grensoverschrijdende transacties. Dat betekent dat bedrijven en consumenten altijd toegang hebben tot directe transacties. Daarnaast opent de stablecoin de deur naar programmeerbare betalingen, bijvoorbeeld voor supply chain management of de afwikkeling van digitale effecten. ING’s digital asset lead Floris Lugt stelt dat de sector alleen kan profiteren van deze innovaties wanneer banken dezelfde standaarden omarmen. Timing ten opzichte van de digitale euro De plannen voor een euro stablecoin krijgen extra betekenis in het licht van de digitale euro, de central bank digital currency waar de Europese Centrale Bank al jaren onderzoek naar doet. Onlangs gaf ECB bestuurslid Piero Cipollone aan dat een daadwerkelijke lancering van de digitale euro pas in 2029 wordt verwacht. Dit geeft commerciële banken ruimte om eerder een oplossing te bieden die veel van dezelfde voordelen biedt, maar sneller beschikbaar komt. Vooruitzichten voor komend jaar De komende jaren zullen belangrijk zijn voor het succes van de stablecoin. Het consortium werkt ondertussen aan de technische infrastructuur, de noodzakelijke vergunningen en de praktische invulling van de dienstverlening. Individuele banken zouden aanvullende diensten kunnen ontwikkelen, zoals wallets en opslagoplossingen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2282-0.60%
Wink
LIKE$0.007618-2.06%
OP
OP$0.6633+1.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 01:31
Share
MoonBull, Brett, and Dogwifhat Compared

MoonBull, Brett, and Dogwifhat Compared

The post MoonBull, Brett, and Dogwifhat Compared appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 05:15 Explore MoonBull Whitelist, Brett token, and Dogwifhat price action. Learn why MoonBull’s best crypto whitelist is live now with big FOMO potential. Ever wondered why meme coins stir so much hype in the crypto jungle? Traders, students, and even seasoned blockchain builders keep chasing the next peanut pile of gains, hoping their bags turn into bull-sized fortunes overnight. In today’s scene, names like Brett and Dogwifhat grab the spotlight, while MoonBull lights up conversations with its whitelist buzz. Each of these projects carries its own flavor, yet the energy they generate reveals how meme culture keeps shaking financial markets. Brett became a crowd darling by spinning internet humor into tokenomics. Dogwifhat turned playful memes into market waves, pulling traders in with viral appeal. Both show how lighthearted memes can fuel serious capital flow. Yet the chatter doesn’t stop with them. MoonBull now appears, sparking urgency with its whitelist, creating noise louder than a hippo splash in shallow waters. MoonBull’s whitelist offering exclusive early perks, the crypto crowd feels the tug of FOMO stronger than ever. This first-come, first-served invite could be a rare second shot at a moonshot. MoonBull Whitelist is Live: Your Chance to Join the Best Crypto Whitelist MoonBull ($MOBU) has entered the arena not as just another meme coin but as a project built with the precision of Ethereum’s secure backbone. Designed for those chasing explosive upside, MoonBull stacks its chips on elite staking rewards and secret token drops. Its whitelist isn’t simply a sign-up form; it’s a ticket into Stage One of the presale, where entry comes at the lowest price possible and doors swing open to bonus allocations. Being whitelisted is like being a penguin in the front row of a bull stampede. Whitelist members aren’t just joining…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08337+5.26%
Threshold
T$0.0154+1.11%
Waves
WAVES$0.9702+0.52%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:17
Share

Trending News

More

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin

MoonBull, Brett, and Dogwifhat Compared

SHIB Traders Make Wild Predictions as Shiba Inu Struggles to Rally

U.S. Core PCE Unchanged at 2.9% in August, Crypto Market Responds