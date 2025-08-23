Bitcoin Whale Converts 100,000 BTC into Ethereum, Boosting ETH Stake

TLDR

A dormant Bitcoin wallet reactivated, selling 100,784 BTC and buying $270 million in Ethereum.

The whale now holds 135,265 ETH, including derivatives long positions.

The wallet’s movement coincides with Ethereum nearing its 2021 all-time high.

Recent shifts show growing institutional preference for Ethereum over Bitcoin in ETFs.

A Bitcoin wallet dormant for seven years has recently reactivated, sparking significant movement in the crypto markets. According to blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain, the wallet, which had initially received 100,784 BTC, has sold a considerable portion of its Bitcoin holdings and purchased 62,914 ETH, valued at $270 million in spot transactions. The wallet also established a derivatives long position, acquiring 135,265 ETH worth approximately $580 million.

This move, seemingly part of a broader strategy by the same entity, has drawn attention within the crypto community.

Ethereum Purchases and Long Positions

The whale’s transactions illustrate a significant pivot toward Ethereum. In addition to the spot purchase of ETH, the wallet took on a substantial derivatives long position, amounting to 135,265 ETH.

This diversification suggests a strategic bet on Ethereum’s growth, particularly as the network continues to gain momentum in the DeFi and smart contract sectors.

Lookonchain noted that this wallet is linked to several others, all of which appear to be operated by the same individual or group. The movement of funds to Ethereum comes as Ethereum has shown resilience, nearing its previous all-time high of $4,878, a contrast to Bitcoin’s recent dip to a two-week low of $112,000.

Growing Shift from Bitcoin to Ethereum

The reactivation of the dormant Bitcoin wallet comes at an interesting time, as Ethereum has gained traction while Bitcoin has faced volatility. Over the past weeks, there has been a notable increase in spot crypto ETF inflows to Ethereum, surpassing the flows into Bitcoin ETFs.

Data from SoSoValue indicates that on Thursday, Bitcoin ETFs saw $194.3 million in net outflows, while Ethereum ETFs recorded net inflows of $287.6 million.

This trend points to a growing institutional preference for Ethereum, potentially influenced by its broader use cases, particularly in decentralized finance (DeFi) and smart contracts. The increased interest in Ethereum ETFs suggests that investors may be positioning themselves for Ethereum’s continued growth, especially with the upcoming developments in Ethereum 2.0 and scalability improvements.

