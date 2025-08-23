Bitcoin Whale Converts 100,000 BTC into Ethereum, Boosting ETH Stake

By: Coincentral
2025/08/23 14:55
Bitcoin
BTC$115,655.46+2.46%
Ethereum
ETH$4,715.9+8.98%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0073+8.46%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02847+8.29%

TLDR

  • A dormant Bitcoin wallet reactivated, selling 100,784 BTC and buying $270 million in Ethereum.

  • The whale now holds 135,265 ETH, including derivatives long positions.

  • The wallet’s movement coincides with Ethereum nearing its 2021 all-time high.

  • Recent shifts show growing institutional preference for Ethereum over Bitcoin in ETFs.

A Bitcoin wallet dormant for seven years has recently reactivated, sparking significant movement in the crypto markets. According to blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain, the wallet, which had initially received 100,784 BTC, has sold a considerable portion of its Bitcoin holdings and purchased 62,914 ETH, valued at $270 million in spot transactions. The wallet also established a derivatives long position, acquiring 135,265 ETH worth approximately $580 million.

This move, seemingly part of a broader strategy by the same entity, has drawn attention within the crypto community.

Ethereum Purchases and Long Positions

The whale’s transactions illustrate a significant pivot toward Ethereum. In addition to the spot purchase of ETH, the wallet took on a substantial derivatives long position, amounting to 135,265 ETH.

This diversification suggests a strategic bet on Ethereum’s growth, particularly as the network continues to gain momentum in the DeFi and smart contract sectors.

Lookonchain noted that this wallet is linked to several others, all of which appear to be operated by the same individual or group. The movement of funds to Ethereum comes as Ethereum has shown resilience, nearing its previous all-time high of $4,878, a contrast to Bitcoin’s recent dip to a two-week low of $112,000.

Growing Shift from Bitcoin to Ethereum

The reactivation of the dormant Bitcoin wallet comes at an interesting time, as Ethereum has gained traction while Bitcoin has faced volatility. Over the past weeks, there has been a notable increase in spot crypto ETF inflows to Ethereum, surpassing the flows into Bitcoin ETFs.

Data from SoSoValue indicates that on Thursday, Bitcoin ETFs saw $194.3 million in net outflows, while Ethereum ETFs recorded net inflows of $287.6 million.

This trend points to a growing institutional preference for Ethereum, potentially influenced by its broader use cases, particularly in decentralized finance (DeFi) and smart contracts. The increased interest in Ethereum ETFs suggests that investors may be positioning themselves for Ethereum’s continued growth, especially with the upcoming developments in Ethereum 2.0 and scalability improvements.

The post Bitcoin Whale Converts 100,000 BTC into Ethereum, Boosting ETH Stake appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

Russia will continue taking measures to encourage crypto mining businesses to register with the tax authority, including imposing bigger penalties for violations.
Share
PANews2025/06/19 19:17
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1263+6.76%
Memecoin
MEME$0.004252+72.77%
MEMES
MEMES$0.0000888+0.06%
Share
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Share
Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets

Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets

TLDR Apple released an urgent fix for a zero-day vulnerability in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The flaw could allow hackers to steal cryptocurrency if private keys or credentials are exposed. Hackers can exploit the flaw by sending malicious images to target devices. Apple confirmed active exploitation of the vulnerability by sophisticated attackers. Apple has issued [...] The post Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets appeared first on CoinCentral.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005568+3.05%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/23 15:02
Share

Trending News

More

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets

Orange Middle East and Africa, The Hashgraph Association and Dar Blockchain join forces for the Hedera Africa Hackathon competition

Japan's Financial Services Agency plans to reform cryptocurrency taxation, proposing a flat 20% tax rate