Bitcoin Whale Dumps $4 Billion In BTC, Here’s What They Bought

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/03 01:00
Bitcoin
BTC$110,645.96+1.27%
SphereX
HERE$0.00017-19.04%
Major
MAJOR$0.15188+0.57%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15249+11.55%

A Bitcoin whale has transferred approximately $4 billion worth of BTC into Ethereum, signaling a major shift in the crypto market. This sudden redirection of funds has sparked discussions about its implications for the future of both leading cryptocurrencies. With such a dramatic capital rotation, traders question whether Ethereum is poised to step into the spotlight again as BTC comes under mounting pressure. 

Whale Moves $4 Billion From Bitcoin To Ethereum

This week, the crypto world was shaken after news broke that a single Bitcoin whale rotated more than $4 billion worth of BTC into Ethereum. This unprecedented move, which saw the large-scale holder sell off a significant BTC position for ETH, has fueled speculation that Ethereum could be gearing up for a major price rally. As a result, Rekt Fencer, a crypto analyst has even predicted that ETH will soon reach as high as $15,000.

Notably, the whale’s $4 billion rotation has caught the attention of various crypto members, igniting heated debates across the community. One trader noted that the move could mark the beginning of a “rotation season,” when capital changes from one dominant asset into another. 

Other members echoed similar sentiments, highlighting that the sudden shift into Ethereum is not limited to a single whale, but is also observed among several long-time BTC holders now turning to ETH. Many market participants were quick to share their thoughts on the latest whale move. Some saw the rotation as evidence that these large-scale players may have access to insights that the broader retail crowd does not. 

Bitcoin

Others suggested it could simply be a strategy to ignite momentum within the Ethereum market, attracting attention and volume while Bitcoin consolidates. Regardless of the motivation, ETH bulls are believed to be finally taking control, predicting a potential surge to $10,000 from its current price of $4,412. 

The timing could not be better for Ethereum, as the cryptocurrency has been seeing slow price growth following its previous rally. This unexpected surge in whale demand could accelerate momentum, potentially pushing ETH to a new all-time high. 

More Whales Exit BTC For ETH  

Multiple reports have indicated that whale rotation from BTC to ETH has become a broader trend. According to blockchain analytics firm CMDR, a whale recently sold approximately $435 million in Bitcoin before quickly converting nearly the same amount, $433 million, into Ethereum.  

Market expert Ash Crypto also noted that since August 20, Bitcoin OG addresses have dumped 35,991 BTC, worth just over $4 billion, in exchange for 886,371 ETH, valued at $4.07 billion. Supporting this momentum, crypto analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that whales have collectively bought more than 260,000 ETH in just the last 24 hours. 

Meanwhile, market observers like CryptoGoos revealed that Ethereum is rapidly disappearing from exchanges, signaling accumulation by big players and reduced availability for retail traders. 

Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group unveiled TransAct, a managed wallet service enabling enterprises to use Hedera blockchain without holding HBAR tokens or managing gas fees directly. The post The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Hedera
HBAR$0.21372-1.13%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012048-3.19%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0261+0.61%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 02:40
Share
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009439+0.04%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00369+10.18%
MAY
MAY$0.04286-0.60%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Share
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,716.31+1.29%
MANTRA
OM$0.2013-1.32%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Share

Trending News

More

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

ChatGPT 5 Predicts The Price Of Solana, XRP and Hints At A New Coin Outperforming Both Combined In 2025