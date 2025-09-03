Key Points: Glassnode reports Bitcoin whale holdings at 2018 levels; redistribution observed.

Average whale holds approximately 488 BTC, steady decline since late 2024.

Long-term holders moved 97,000 BTC, largest single-day outflow in 2025.

Glassnode reports that Bitcoin whale holdings have decreased to an average of 488 BTC, levels last seen in December 2018, highlighting ongoing changes in the crypto market.

This shift indicates a potential redistribution of Bitcoin ownership, impacting market liquidity and volatility, with heightened investor uncertainty and declining trading volumes.

Bitcoin Whale Holdings Drop to 2018 Levels Amid Market Changes

Bitcoin whale holdings have consistently declined, now averaging 488 BTC per whale for the first time since 2018. This pattern reveals potential shifts in market dynamics, considering the influence and purchasing power these entities once held. Such redistribution could influence Bitcoin’s liquidity and price stability long-term.

The decline in whale holdings primarily suggests a redistribution of Bitcoin between larger and smaller participants. Smaller holders or OTC desks might be absorbing this supply, broadening the overall base of Bitcoin ownership. Yann Allemann, Co-founder of Glassnode, noted, “The decline in average whale holdings to ~488 BTC suggests a significant redistribution of Bitcoin ownership, potentially signaling a broader market shift.”

Market sentiment reflects caution, with declines in both spot and derivatives trading volumes. Institutions and retail traders have yet to make high-profile statements on these movements. However, the current data suggests risk aversion, especially amidst broader macroeconomic uncertainties.

Historical data shows such shifts could precede market bottoms, setting the stage for new trends. Current behavior suggests caution, yet a balanced market ecosystem could emerge over time.

Historical Whale Holdings and Current Market Implications

Did you know? The last time Bitcoin whale holdings fell to around 488 BTC was in December 2018, marking a period of significant market transition that preceded the 2021 bull run.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $111,058.76 with a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $72.18 billion. Bitcoin’s market dominance is 57.83%. In the last 90 days, the price has risen by just over 6%, as per CoinMarketCap’s latest data.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:39 UTC on September 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Glassnode analysts suggest that declining whale concentration, while potentially stabilizing the market by preventing large sell-offs, highlights shifting investor behavior, possibly leading to increased influence by short-term traders.