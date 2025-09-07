Bitcoin Whales Accumulate Amid Predicted Federal Rate Cuts

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 16:47
Key Points:
  • Large Bitcoin holders increase positions amidst anticipated Federal rate cuts.
  • 89% chance of a 25 bp rate cut in September.
  • BTC accumulation offsets smaller investor sell-offs.

The CME’s FedWatch tool indicates an 89% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September 2025.

Despite lack of official confirmation, recent BTC whale activity and Ethereum’s leadership outlook suggest market positioning for potential macroeconomic shifts.

Bitcoin Whales Prep for 89% Likelihood of Rate Cut

Whale addresses, accumulating significant Bitcoin volumes, demonstrate market anticipation of the Fed’s monetary policy changes. The FedWatch tool indicates an 89% likelihood for a 25-basis-point rate cut and an 11% likelihood for a 50-basis-point reduction this month.

These potential changes in monetary policy are already affecting market behavior. Whale accumulation in Bitcoin, in particular, suggests positioning in response to what is expected to be a more accommodative policy stance. The accumulation counters outstanding sell pressure from smaller holders.

In the crypto sector, high-profile figures like Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin maintain strong confidence. Although Vitalik refrains from commenting directly on U.S. economic policies, his recent statements emphasize Ethereum’s robustness. “Ethereum Team Performs Strongly This Year”, Will Achieve Key Milestones Through Short-Term Scalability Roadmap. Meanwhile, debates on social platforms continue, with discussions about the implications of reduced interest rates on digital asset assets.

Bitcoin Price Rises to $111k Amid Policy Anticipation

Did you know? Historically, whale activity in Bitcoin often precedes notable rate policy announcements, reflecting institutional investors’ confidence in expected market movements.

As of September 7, 2025, Bitcoin’s price stands at $111,189.81. Recent figures from CoinMarketCap reflect a market cap of $2.21 trillion, with a 57.79% dominance in cryptocurrency markets. Trading volumes in the past 24 hours reached $23.73 billion, showing a sharp decrease by 53.21%.



Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:39 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Analysis from the Coincu research team indicates continued market volatility around Federal rate pronouncements, suggesting tight monitoring by institutional traders. Additionally, anticipated policy shifts may affect future asset valuations, driving discourse among developers leveraging Ethereum’s roadmap progression.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/bitcoin-whales-predicts-rate-cuts/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
