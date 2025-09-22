Bitcoin Whales Are Buying 300% More While Retail Panics

When Dreams and Reality Meet Blockfuturist · 1 day ago 3 min read1 day ago -- Share

Bitcoin is hurting. A lot.

The charts show something very different from what everyone is saying about $250K price targets — one that even the most optimistic traders don’t like.

Here’s what’s really going on and why this might not be as bad as some people think it is.

Press enter or click to view image in full size

The Facts Are True

AI Generated Image

It’s not pretty that Bitcoin just hit $115,781. Ethereum lost 2.8%, which is even more than the 1.4% drop in 24 hours.

The chart for 30 minutes? The knife is going down. It’s been falling since it hit about $118K. No bounces, no breaks — only gravity.

The same bad news can be seen in the daily chart. There is a point of control that white-line traders are watching. Price is stuck between a value area high of $119K and a low of $112K.

But now, this is where things get interesting.

The Whale Secret That No One Knows

Whales aren’t panicking while regular investors are selling. They’re doing something completely different — building up.