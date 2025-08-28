Bitcoin Whales Unleash $260.7 Billion Sell-off, Fueling Investors’ Bull Market Fears

By: Tronweekly
2025/08/28 20:30
Bitcoin
BTC$113,058.06+1.05%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.035052+19.83%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0023-1.32%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.182+14.75%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.1858+0.75%
Bitcoin
  • Bitcoin whales that have held Bitcoin for over 155 days are currently sitting on a profit of about $260.7 billion.
  • According to on-chain data, this increase in profit-taking by whales is probably a means of locking in current price growth rather than further exposure to price volatility.

In the past few weeks, running into months, the crypto space has continued to see a rise in the number of old Bitcoin whales that have decided to ‘lock in’ on profits. Based on on-chain data, a large number of these whales purchased their BTC as far back as when it sold for $10.

This continued increase has raised the eyebrows of both new and latter investors, with many wondering what exactly is causing the sell-off and others trying to catch up with what’s next for the whales.

Also Read: Crypto Market Sees About $700 Million Wipeout as Bitcoin Price Falls to $110,000

Earlier on, when the month started out, Tronweekly recorded that about $8 billion had been documented so far in Bitcoin profit taking. According to the details shared, whales continued to move money to exchanges, signaling profit-taking. The article recorded that on a particular day, about 70,000 BTC was transferred to exchanges.

It didn’t end there, as a few days ago, there was another report of a single whale that sold about 24,000 BTC at once, causing the price of BTC to drop by $4,000. This move caused different reactions in the crypto market, with many questioning the cause of the massive sale that affected Bitcoin’s price. Today, on-chain data has revealed that this bull season has seen more profit-taking than the 2016-17 bull run.

The Increase in Bitcoin Profit Taking

According to data shared by Glassnode, investors who have held Bitcoin for over 155 days have sold around 3.27 million BTC so far. Which is roughly $260.7 billion according to the current market prices. This groundbreaking profit taking marks the biggest realized profit since the 2016–2017 bull market, when profit taking reached 3.93 million BTC.

Screenshot 20250827 222525 XSource: Glassnode

Glassnode also went on to explain that the sharp rise in realized profits shows that there is currently stronger selling activity. Many investors are cashing out on their profits after months of consistent price increases, reducing their exposure to Bitcoin during the latest rally.

Also Read: Presale Wars: Pepeto’s Promise vs BlockDAG’s 50M Buyer Battle Payouts


Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00714+5.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance

XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, XRP Ledger will adopt decentralized governance through the upcoming XAO DAO. XAO DAO is its first community-led organization that aims to
XRP
XRP$3.0162+0.36%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1238+4.12%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0734+14.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 19:43
Share
An early Ethereum investor sold 4,000 ETH in the past hour

An early Ethereum investor sold 4,000 ETH in the past hour

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Lookonchain, although many companies are buying Bitcoin, early Ethereum IC0 participants are selling a large amount of ETH. Among them, the address
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0734+14.15%
Ethereum
ETH$4,568.42-0.87%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 21:24
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance

An early Ethereum investor sold 4,000 ETH in the past hour

Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu