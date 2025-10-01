Bitcoin Will Go To $1 Million, Telegram Founder Durov Predicts

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, used a wide-ranging conversation on the Lex Fridman Podcast to make one of his clearest long-term calls on Bitcoin yet: “I believe it will come to a point when Bitcoin is worth $1 million.” The remarks appear on Fridman’s newly released episode with Durov. Why Bitcoin Will Reach $1 Million: Pavel Durov Pressed by Fridman on why he kept accumulating Bitcoin and whether he sees further upside, Durov traced his conviction to the asset’s earliest days and to its monetary design. “I was a big believer in Bitcoin since more or less the start of it,” he said, recalling that he bought “my first few thousand of Bitcoin in 2013,” around “$700 per Bitcoin,” and refused to sell even as the price later fell toward $300. Related Reading: Will October Crown Bitcoin Or Break It? Key Levels In Play “And my response to them was, I don’t care. I’m not going to sell it. I believe in this thing.” For Durov, the crux is Bitcoin’s censorship resistance and predictable issuance: “Nobody can confiscate your Bitcoin from you. Nobody can censor you for political reasons. This is the ultimate means of exchange… The governments keep printing money like no tomorrow. Nobody’s printing Bitcoin. There is a predictable inflation and then it stops at a certain point. Bitcoin is here to stay.” Durov also drew a sharp line between his personal finances and Telegram’s operating economics, saying Bitcoin appreciation has effectively financed his lifestyle, not profits from the company. “Telegram is a money losing operation for me personally. Bitcoin is something that allowed me to stay afloat,” he noted, adding that his long-term horizon on the asset has not changed since his early purchases more than a decade ago. The timing of Durov’s $1 million thesis is notable given Telegram’s expanding role at crypto’s consumer edge. The company has progressively integrated the TON ecosystem into its product and business model, committing to Toncoin-based ad payments and revenue sharing for channel owners and opening its advertising platform to a broad set of markets. That TON-denominated ad infrastructure has been credited with catalyzing user and developer activity across Telegram’s mini-app economy. Related Reading: Bitcoin Short-Term Holders At Cost Basis: SOPR At 1 Signals Mareket Equilibrium On the wallet side, Telegram’s crypto functionality—first rolled out internationally—extended to the United States in July 2025, with the TON community’s wallet mini-app enabling in-app transfers and payments. The US expansion followed what Telegram described as nine-figure global wallet activation metrics in 2024, underscoring the scale of a potential distribution channel for on-chain payments and games. As for the $1 million number itself, Durov anchored it in supply discipline and fiat debasement rather than in short-term market catalysts. His reasoning tracks with hard-cap arguments long advanced by Bitcoin’s most committed holders: issuance is programmatic and terminal, while fiscal and monetary expansion remains discretionary. JUST IN: Telegram CEO says he thinks Bitcoin will go to $1,000,000 👀 “The governments keeps printing money like no tomorrow. Nobody is printing bitcoin.” 🚀 pic.twitter.com/AiDwr7xVkQ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 30, 2025 Whether that macro narrative alone can deliver seven-figure prices is a market question; what Durov made clear is that his own positioning reflects a decade of conviction. “Just look at the trends,” he told Fridman. “Bitcoin is here to stay. All the fiat currencies remain to be seen.” At press time, Bitcoin traded at $114,372. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.comPavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, used a wide-ranging conversation on the Lex Fridman Podcast to make one of his clearest long-term calls on Bitcoin yet: “I believe it will come to a point when Bitcoin is worth $1 million.” The remarks appear on Fridman’s newly released episode with Durov. Why Bitcoin Will Reach $1 Million: Pavel Durov Pressed by Fridman on why he kept accumulating Bitcoin and whether he sees further upside, Durov traced his conviction to the asset’s earliest days and to its monetary design. “I was a big believer in Bitcoin since more or less the start of it,” he said, recalling that he bought “my first few thousand of Bitcoin in 2013,” around “$700 per Bitcoin,” and refused to sell even as the price later fell toward $300. Related Reading: Will October Crown Bitcoin Or Break It? Key Levels In Play “And my response to them was, I don’t care. I’m not going to sell it. I believe in this thing.” For Durov, the crux is Bitcoin’s censorship resistance and predictable issuance: “Nobody can confiscate your Bitcoin from you. Nobody can censor you for political reasons. This is the ultimate means of exchange… The governments keep printing money like no tomorrow. Nobody’s printing Bitcoin. There is a predictable inflation and then it stops at a certain point. Bitcoin is here to stay.” Durov also drew a sharp line between his personal finances and Telegram’s operating economics, saying Bitcoin appreciation has effectively financed his lifestyle, not profits from the company. “Telegram is a money losing operation for me personally. Bitcoin is something that allowed me to stay afloat,” he noted, adding that his long-term horizon on the asset has not changed since his early purchases more than a decade ago. The timing of Durov’s $1 million thesis is notable given Telegram’s expanding role at crypto’s consumer edge. The company has progressively integrated the TON ecosystem into its product and business model, committing to Toncoin-based ad payments and revenue sharing for channel owners and opening its advertising platform to a broad set of markets. That TON-denominated ad infrastructure has been credited with catalyzing user and developer activity across Telegram’s mini-app economy. Related Reading: Bitcoin Short-Term Holders At Cost Basis: SOPR At 1 Signals Mareket Equilibrium On the wallet side, Telegram’s crypto functionality—first rolled out internationally—extended to the United States in July 2025, with the TON community’s wallet mini-app enabling in-app transfers and payments. The US expansion followed what Telegram described as nine-figure global wallet activation metrics in 2024, underscoring the scale of a potential distribution channel for on-chain payments and games. As for the $1 million number itself, Durov anchored it in supply discipline and fiat debasement rather than in short-term market catalysts. His reasoning tracks with hard-cap arguments long advanced by Bitcoin’s most committed holders: issuance is programmatic and terminal, while fiscal and monetary expansion remains discretionary. JUST IN: Telegram CEO says he thinks Bitcoin will go to $1,000,000 👀 “The governments keeps printing money like no tomorrow. Nobody is printing bitcoin.” 🚀 pic.twitter.com/AiDwr7xVkQ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 30, 2025 Whether that macro narrative alone can deliver seven-figure prices is a market question; what Durov made clear is that his own positioning reflects a decade of conviction. “Just look at the trends,” he told Fridman. “Bitcoin is here to stay. All the fiat currencies remain to be seen.” At press time, Bitcoin traded at $114,372. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com

Bitcoin Will Go To $1 Million, Telegram Founder Durov Predicts

By: NewsBTC
2025/10/01 20:00
1
1$0.02683-14.36%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002009-4.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005434-12.91%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0362--%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02064-2.27%

Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, used a wide-ranging conversation on the Lex Fridman Podcast to make one of his clearest long-term calls on Bitcoin yet: “I believe it will come to a point when Bitcoin is worth $1 million.” The remarks appear on Fridman’s newly released episode with Durov.

Why Bitcoin Will Reach $1 Million: Pavel Durov

Pressed by Fridman on why he kept accumulating Bitcoin and whether he sees further upside, Durov traced his conviction to the asset’s earliest days and to its monetary design. “I was a big believer in Bitcoin since more or less the start of it,” he said, recalling that he bought “my first few thousand of Bitcoin in 2013,” around “$700 per Bitcoin,” and refused to sell even as the price later fell toward $300.

“And my response to them was, I don’t care. I’m not going to sell it. I believe in this thing.” For Durov, the crux is Bitcoin’s censorship resistance and predictable issuance: “Nobody can confiscate your Bitcoin from you. Nobody can censor you for political reasons. This is the ultimate means of exchange… The governments keep printing money like no tomorrow. Nobody’s printing Bitcoin. There is a predictable inflation and then it stops at a certain point. Bitcoin is here to stay.”

Durov also drew a sharp line between his personal finances and Telegram’s operating economics, saying Bitcoin appreciation has effectively financed his lifestyle, not profits from the company. “Telegram is a money losing operation for me personally. Bitcoin is something that allowed me to stay afloat,” he noted, adding that his long-term horizon on the asset has not changed since his early purchases more than a decade ago.

The timing of Durov’s $1 million thesis is notable given Telegram’s expanding role at crypto’s consumer edge. The company has progressively integrated the TON ecosystem into its product and business model, committing to Toncoin-based ad payments and revenue sharing for channel owners and opening its advertising platform to a broad set of markets. That TON-denominated ad infrastructure has been credited with catalyzing user and developer activity across Telegram’s mini-app economy.

On the wallet side, Telegram’s crypto functionality—first rolled out internationally—extended to the United States in July 2025, with the TON community’s wallet mini-app enabling in-app transfers and payments. The US expansion followed what Telegram described as nine-figure global wallet activation metrics in 2024, underscoring the scale of a potential distribution channel for on-chain payments and games.

As for the $1 million number itself, Durov anchored it in supply discipline and fiat debasement rather than in short-term market catalysts. His reasoning tracks with hard-cap arguments long advanced by Bitcoin’s most committed holders: issuance is programmatic and terminal, while fiscal and monetary expansion remains discretionary.

Whether that macro narrative alone can deliver seven-figure prices is a market question; what Durov made clear is that his own positioning reflects a decade of conviction. “Just look at the trends,” he told Fridman. “Bitcoin is here to stay. All the fiat currencies remain to be seen.”

At press time, Bitcoin traded at $114,372.

Bitcoin price
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2.2739+0.49%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01103+9.64%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.00807-0.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:59
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08201-13.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 21:10
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

The post China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise China’s internet regulator has ordered the country’s biggest technology firms, including Alibaba and ByteDance, to stop purchasing Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D GPUs. According to the Financial Times, the move shuts down the last major channel for mass supplies of American chips to the Chinese market. Why Beijing Halted Nvidia Purchases Chinese companies had planned to buy tens of thousands of RTX Pro 6000D accelerators and had already begun testing them in servers. But regulators intervened, halting the purchases and signaling stricter controls than earlier measures placed on Nvidia’s H20 chip. Image: Nvidia An audit compared Huawei and Cambricon processors, along with chips developed by Alibaba and Baidu, against Nvidia’s export-approved products. Regulators concluded that Chinese chips had reached performance levels comparable to the restricted U.S. models. This assessment pushed authorities to advise firms to rely more heavily on domestic processors, further tightening Nvidia’s already limited position in China. China’s Drive Toward Tech Independence The decision highlights Beijing’s focus on import substitution — developing self-sufficient chip production to reduce reliance on U.S. supplies. “The signal is now clear: all attention is focused on building a domestic ecosystem,” said a representative of a leading Chinese tech company. Nvidia had unveiled the RTX Pro 6000D in July 2025 during CEO Jensen Huang’s visit to Beijing, in an attempt to keep a foothold in China after Washington restricted exports of its most advanced chips. But momentum is shifting. Industry sources told the Financial Times that Chinese manufacturers plan to triple AI chip production next year to meet growing demand. They believe “domestic supply will now be sufficient without Nvidia.” What It Means for the Future With Huawei, Cambricon, Alibaba, and Baidu stepping up, China is positioning itself for long-term technological independence. Nvidia, meanwhile, faces…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.03136-3.00%
Union
U$0.006264+0.52%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.00807-0.21%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:37

Trending News

More

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

A UN agency will launch a blockchain education and consulting project for governments worldwide.

YZi Labs announces investment in digital heritage platform Funes

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,481.49
$102,481.49$102,481.49

-1.20%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,338.83
$3,338.83$3,338.83

-1.75%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2700
$2.2700$2.2700

-0.28%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.44
$158.44$158.44

-1.29%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0388
$1.0388$1.0388

-4.27%