Bitcoin Yield Meets Staking Rewards as Two Prime Locks In Figment Partnership

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/20 17:02
Bitcoin
BTC$113,610.52-1.66%

TLDR:

  • Two Prime manages $1.75B in assets while Figment oversees $15B in staked assets across 40+ blockchain protocols.
  • Institutions gain direct access to BTC yield strategies and staking rewards on Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and Hyperliquid.
  • The partnership combines Bitcoin derivatives with Proof-of-Stake protocols, giving institutions a single access point for crypto yield.
  • Both firms operate with compliance frameworks and custody solutions designed to safeguard institutional assets.

Institutions are searching for safer ways to put Bitcoin and other crypto assets to work. Demand is rising for yield strategies that combine both staking and derivatives exposure. 

Two Prime and Figment are teaming up to offer exactly that. Their new partnership brings Bitcoin yield and staking rewards under one roof. It comes as digital asset managers expand how they handle treasuries and portfolios.

Two Prime and Figment Bitcoin Yield Strategies for Institutions

According to a press release, Two Prime confirmed the partnership with Figment this week. The investment advisor manages around $1.75 billion in client assets. Its specialty lies in Bitcoin yield and derivatives strategies built for corporate treasuries, miners, and family offices.

Figment, which oversees more than $15 billion in assets under stake, runs institutional staking for over 1,000 clients. Its platform supports Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, Hyperliquid, and dozens more protocols. With this integration, Two Prime clients can directly access staking rewards across more than 40 networks.

On the other side, Figment clients holding large Bitcoin allocations gain access to Two Prime’s structured yield offerings. The partnership merges both Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake exposure in one strategy. Executives from both firms stressed that institutions want this combination in order to diversify returns.

Alexander Blume, CEO of Two Prime, said clients are looking for secure partners to handle yield generation across multiple digital assets. Lorien Gabel, CEO of Figment, noted that treasuries and asset managers now view Bitcoin and staking as complementary parts of a portfolio.

Crypto Access Expands Across Protocols

The collaboration gives institutions direct entry into yield without forcing them to move assets between different platforms. It also addresses compliance concerns. 

Both firms operate under strict frameworks for custody and risk, according to the release. That approach is meant to satisfy institutions that face tighter oversight than retail investors.

For Bitcoin, Two Prime applies bespoke derivative strategies. These help treasuries generate returns without selling their holdings. 

For staking, Figment provides tools such as reward tracking, API integrations, and slashing protection. That setup allows institutions to manage crypto holdings with reduced operational risk.

The timing comes as more funds shift to crypto exposure. Bitcoin continues to dominate allocations, but staking protocols are climbing fast in adoption. With this deal, Two Prime and Figment aim to give institutions a wider net to capture yield.

Both firms made clear the partnership is about building integrated solutions. 

Instead of siloed yield streams, institutions now gain streamlined access to crypto’s two major earning methods. The strategy reflects where digital asset management is heading: diversified, compliant, and risk-managed.

The post Bitcoin Yield Meets Staking Rewards as Two Prime Locks In Figment Partnership appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and nine Democratic lawmakers proposed the Curbing Official Income and Non-Disclosure Act (COIN Act), which intends to
U
U$0.02-4.76%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.765-2.56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0892+17.98%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 10:01
Share
The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The maintenance algorithm applies to relationships as well as to machines. A well-maintained relationship feels lighter, more joyful, more resilient to the bumps along the way.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09993-0.09%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004518+9.07%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001264+0.07%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:00
Share
How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

This tutorial walks through building a production-ready OAuth callback server that works across Node.js, Deno, and Bun. We'll cover everything from the basic HTTP server setup to handling edge cases that trip up most implementations.
Boundless Network
BUN$0.000547--%
READY
READY$0.003245+0.34%
Edge
EDGE$0.71219+22.77%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:10
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

Waves Protocol’s Units.Network Raises $10M as AI-Blockchain Market Heats Up

Bloomberg ETF analyst: IBIT funds have strong inflows and are expected to reach the top