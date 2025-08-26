Bitcoin’s $1M Future, Ethereum’s Yield Game, and Wall Street’s Reluctant Surrender

By: Medium
2025/08/26 00:14
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.1416-4.59%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13865--%

In its brief but spectacular existence, the cryptocurrency market is currently at one of the most significant turning moments.

What started as a specialized digital currency experiment has grown to be a major topic in international finance, attracting the interest of governments, Wall Street behemoths, and sovereign organizations alike.

Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, recently made one of his most audacious predictions to date: Bitcoin would hit $1 million by 2030.

This seems bold, even absurd, to many.

Armstrong isn’t known for exaggerating carelessly, though.

By fusing regulatory practicality with technical vision, he has become Coinbase the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States.

Markets pay attention when someone like Armstrong talks with conviction.

Armstrong’s prognosis, however, is but a portion of the larger picture.

While Solana is forging its own path as the world’s scalable marketplace, Ethereum is experiencing a supply shock and emerging as a yield-bearing powerhouse.

Governments, however, are no longer taking a back seat.

Sovereign entities from Washington and other G20 capitals are starting to interact with Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset rather than as a threat.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001029-0.09%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000071--%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Share
Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.01016-8.40%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0573-13.44%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1196-8.70%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003462-9.20%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008261-6.29%
Share
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

Bitcoin Boom Could Send Strategy Stock Soaring, XRP Lawyer Claims