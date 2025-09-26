TLDR MSTR stock drops below $300 for the first time since April, following a significant decline in Bitcoin prices. Bitcoin’s recent dip below $110,000 directly impacts MSTR stock, highlighting the strong correlation between the two. Peter Schiff warns of a brutal bear market for Bitcoin treasury companies and questions the survival of firms like Strategy. [...] The post Bitcoin’s Fall Triggers MSTR Stock Drop, Peter Schiff Predicts Market Chaos appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR MSTR stock drops below $300 for the first time since April, following a significant decline in Bitcoin prices. Bitcoin’s recent dip below $110,000 directly impacts MSTR stock, highlighting the strong correlation between the two. Peter Schiff warns of a brutal bear market for Bitcoin treasury companies and questions the survival of firms like Strategy. [...] The post Bitcoin’s Fall Triggers MSTR Stock Drop, Peter Schiff Predicts Market Chaos appeared first on Blockonomi.

Bitcoin’s Fall Triggers MSTR Stock Drop, Peter Schiff Predicts Market Chaos

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/26 05:01
TLDR

  • MSTR stock drops below $300 for the first time since April, following a significant decline in Bitcoin prices.
  • Bitcoin’s recent dip below $110,000 directly impacts MSTR stock, highlighting the strong correlation between the two.
  • Peter Schiff warns of a brutal bear market for Bitcoin treasury companies and questions the survival of firms like Strategy.
  • MSTR stock has lost over 13% in the past month, erasing its year-to-date gains and leaving it nearly 2% in the red.
  • Analyst Peter DiCarlo suggests that MSTR stock could drop to as low as $240 if it fails to hold at key support levels.

MSTR stock faced a significant drop today, falling below $300 for the first time since April. This decline follows a continuing downtrend in Bitcoin price, which recently dipped below the key $110,000 mark. The connection between MSTR and Bitcoin is clear, as Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings directly affect its stock performance.

MSTR Stock and Bitcoin Correlation Intensify

The drop in MSTR stock is closely linked to the plummeting Bitcoin price. As of today, MSTR is trading at $294, down over 8% on the day. This marks a troubling turn for Strategy, which has been struggling as Bitcoin dropped to an intraday low of $108,713.

Peter Schiff, a known critic of Bitcoin, warned that the ongoing slump could lead to a “brutal bear market” for companies like Strategy, heavily invested in the cryptocurrency. Schiff expressed concerns that these companies, including Strategy, may not survive the downturn.

The MSTR stock, heavily reliant on Bitcoin’s performance, has seen a significant decline in the past month. Over the last 30 days, it dropped more than 13%. With today’s drop, MSTR has lost all of its year-to-date gains and is now nearly 2% in the red.

Schiff Criticizes Strategy’s Bitcoin Accumulation Plan

Analyst Peter DiCarlo highlighted that MSTR stock is facing a critical juncture. He pointed out that the stock, after briefly holding support, failed to bounce back as expected. According to DiCarlo, MSTR stock is now sitting at the THT point of control, pressing into the smart money zone.

DiCarlo further explained that if MSTR fails to hold at this level, it could face further declines. His chart analysis indicates that the stock could fall to as low as $240. He warned that MSTR stock might be in serious trouble over the coming months if this support level breaks.

Despite the decline in MSTR stock, Michael Saylor and Strategy have continued their Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Last week, they added 850 BTC to their holdings, bringing their total to 639,835 BTC. This purchase cost Strategy $47.33 billion, and they have been selling MSTR shares to fund these acquisitions.

Peter Schiff criticized Strategy’s business model, stating that Saylor’s approach to Bitcoin accumulation is “harebrained.” He noted that the MSTR stock has dropped 45% from its November 2024 high of $473. Schiff believes this reflects a larger trend, warning that more companies will face difficulties if they follow this strategy.

The post Bitcoin’s Fall Triggers MSTR Stock Drop, Peter Schiff Predicts Market Chaos appeared first on Blockonomi.

