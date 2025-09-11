Bitcoin’s Growth Explodes: Will $116K Resistance Trigger Further Gains?

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/11 22:30
Bitcoin
BTC$114,381.43+0.45%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02642-3.08%
BITCOIN
  • Bitcoin gains momentum with steady growth, fueled by strong interest from retail and institutional investors.
  • Trading volume surged by 16.53%, reaching $55.23 billion, reflecting high investor confidence.
  • Analysts highlight key resistance at $116K and support at $113K, crucial for Bitcoin’s short-term price movements.

Bitcoin (BTC) is gaining momentum steadily, and analysts say the asset will continue experiencing growth in the weeks ahead. Retail and institutional investors have been keen, and this has led to an upward trend of the cryptocurrency. Should this momentum persist, BTC will have breached critical levels of resistance, indicating a possibility of further expansion.

As of press time, Bitcoin was trading at $114,070, an increase of 1.84% over the last 24 hours. The volume of trade has increased significantly by 16.53%, and it is currently at $55.23 billion. Such a surge reflects high investor confidence and activity in the market. However, in the past week, Bitcoin has grown by 3.25%, which is strong growth.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Bitcoin Eyes $116K Resistance After Recovery

Crypto analyst CryptoVIPsignal highlighted that Bitcoin is recovering after testing its support and is currently trading for over $114,000. This signifies that the market has regained the optimistic momentum. The resistance level to be monitored is at $116,000, and the support is at $113,000.

These levels in the coming days will have a big impact on the immediate price movement of Bitcoin and must be carefully followed by traders. The move out of resistance or push beyond support can indicate the resurgence of the upward trend.

Source: X

Also Read: Dogecoin Price Forecast: Can a Break Above $0.25 Trigger a Run to $0.30?

Furthermore, Open4profit, another analyst, mentioned that the coin has breached a significant resistance line. This breakthrough has ascertained after numerous tries that the bulls are back in control. The price of BTC has reached more than $114,000, which indicates strength in the market. The most important levels to monitor are the support level of $113,000 and the resistance level of $117,000.

Source: X

Open Interest Rises as Bitcoin Volume Increases

According to CoinGlass data, the trading volume of Bitcoin has increased by 22.87% and stands at $87.46 billion. However, open interest is also increased by 2.30% to $84.37 billion. These numbers indicate that the market is looking more active, and more investors are becoming involved in Bitcoin. The BTC OI-Weighted Funding Rate is positive at 0.0044%.

Source: CoinGlass

Analysts are also optimistic about the future of BTC, as it has been performing strongly. Important statistics, such as CPI data, may reduce the price of the BTC in the short run. Nevertheless, up to this point, BTC is still staying strong, and its prognosis is upbeat, as it spreads among investors.

Also Read: Ethereum Steady as Market Eyes $4,500 Break for Uptrend

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09804-0.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

As the global asset tokenization wave sweeps across the world, Hong Kong is becoming a key testing ground for on-chain asset layout. According to PANews, many domestic companies holding physical assets have also heard the news and are seeking to put their assets on the chain for tokenized financing. The most common compliance solution is to confirm the ownership of domestic assets on the alliance chain, then set up a main body in Hong Kong to control domestic assets, and then issue tokens for financing. At present, Hong Kong's RWA industry is still crossing the river by feeling the stones.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01597-4.36%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.0000108-66.76%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002234-2.06%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:00
Share
a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Crypto venture capital firm a16z (Andreessen Horowitz) has regained control of its official X account after hackers briefly took it over to promote a fraudulent token. On June 18, 2025, the official X account of a16z was compromised, granting unauthorized…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401-4.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0978+17.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:29
Share

Trending News

More

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

I Used Crypto to Buy Gift Cards for My Weekly Shopping—Here’s How It Went