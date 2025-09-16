Bitcoin’s illiquid supply could hit 8.3M by 2032: Fidelity

Asset management firm Fidelity expects Bitcoin’s illiquid supply to exceed 6 million BTC by the end of 2025 amid strong buying from Bitcoin treasury companies.

Around 42% of Bitcoin’s current circulating supply, or 8.3 million Bitcoin (BTC), could be “illiquid” by 2032 at the current rate of Bitcoin treasury firm buying, according to asset management firm Fidelity.

In a report published on Monday, Fidelity identified two groups whose supply could be considered illiquid, with the criteria being that their Bitcoin supply has ticked up each quarter or at least 90% of the time for the last four years.

Based on this, it found two cohorts: Long-term Bitcoin holders and publicly-traded companies with at least 1,000 Bitcoin, the latter of which have been growing this year.

