Bitcoin’s path to $1M may be ‘very boring,' says analyst

Bitcoin analyst PlanC says there may not be obvious places to “buy the dip” from here on out, as Bitcoin could slowly trudge up to $1 million.

Bitcoin’s journey to $1 million per token could be slower and less dramatic than what many crypto market participants may be expecting, according to pseudonymous Bitcoin analyst PlanC.

“What if, from here on, Bitcoin simply slow-grinds up and to the right, with long, drawn-out, uneventful 10–30% corrections and consolidations?” Bitcoin analyst PlanC speculated in an X post on Sunday.

“Instead, we just keep grinding slowly upward to $1,000,000 over the next seven years in a very boring and underwhelming way,” PlanC added, noting Bitcoin's (BTC) growing acceptance and adoption from the traditional financial system and major institutional players.

Read more