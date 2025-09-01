Bitcoin’s Resilience in Bond Market Highlighted by Industry Expert

Key Points: André Dragosch highlights Bitcoin’s resilience in bond market stress.

André Dragosch, European Research Director at Bitwise Asset Management, highlighted on August 31st that Bitcoin outperforms during U.S. Treasury difficulties, while gold remains a strong hedge when stocks decline.

This insight underscores the distinct roles of Bitcoin and gold as macroeconomic hedges, with potential implications for portfolio diversification and resilience during varying market conditions.

Bitcoin Outperforms in Bond Market Stress Scenarios

André Dragosch of Bitwise Asset Management indicated that Bitcoin thrives under U.S. bond market pressures, contrasting with gold’s effectiveness during stock downturns. Such market insights are shaped by Dragosch’s deep industry experience and analytical prowess.

This differentiation in asset behavior aligns with historical data, suggesting gold’s rise in bear markets and Bitcoin’s performance in Treasury sell-offs. Such findings may prompt investors to consider refined allocation strategies.

While Dragosch’s insights specifically focus on gold and Bitcoin, the broader community remains silent on the direct implications. Expert perspectives continue to shape understanding of these dynamics.

André Dragosch, Head of Research — Europe, Bitwise Asset Management, mentions, “Bitcoin’s volatility is expected to continue declining with every halving. The next one, scheduled for 2028, will render bitcoin four times as scarce as gold.”

Historical Performance Positions Bitcoin as Unique Market Hedge

Did you know? Historical trends show gold often rises during stock bear markets, while Bitcoin demonstrates resilience amid U.S. Treasury sell-offs, highlighting distinctions in investor behavior across different market stresses.

On August 31, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $108,686.68 with a market cap of $2.16 trillion, while its dominance was 57.17%. Despite a 0.04% 24-hour drop, BTC showed a 4.30% rise over 90 days, per CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:37 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research suggests potential financial shifts may lead investors to reassess their portfolios. Given Bitcoin’s distinct behavior, its role as a macro hedge in bond markets becomes increasingly noteworthy.