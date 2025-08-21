Bitdeer Bets on Trump Tariff Headwinds, but Can Expansion Pay Off?

TLDR

Bitdeer announced plans to expand its mining rig manufacturing in the United States.

The company said it aims to benefit from Trump tariff headwinds despite supply chain risks.

Jeff LaBerge stated that Trump’s trade policies created more considerations but supported energy growth.

Tether invested over 400 million dollars for a 21.4 percent stake in Bitdeer.

A financial analyst said vertical integration through SEALMINER A2 rigs provided cost advantages and growth.



Bitdeer announced plans to expand mining rig manufacturing in the U.S. as its profits fell. Executives highlighted Trump tariff headwinds as an advantage. The company aims to support growth through vertical integration and self-mining operations.

Trump Tariff and Strategic Expansion

Bitdeer’s Chief Financial Advisor Jeff LaBerge confirmed that the company seeks to capitalize on Trump tariff effects. He stated, “Trump’s approach has created more things to consider,” noting the supportive energy policies. Therefore, Bitdeer expects favorable tariff resolutions to sustain its expansion strategy.

The miner disclosed that it will start rig manufacturing in the U.S. this year. Executives believe the shift will strengthen its self-mining business. Consequently, the company anticipates improved competitiveness against rivals considering similar moves.

Tether recently acquired a 21.4% stake in Bitdeer. This investment equaled over $400 million and strengthened the company’s financial position. Moreover, Bitdeer clarified it will not reposition itself as a treasury firm despite increasing Bitcoin holdings.

Manufacturing Growth and Financial Concerns

A financial analyst said Q2 results showed vertical integration was paying off. The manufacturing and commercialization of SEALMINER A2 rigs provided both cost advantages and new growth engines. Nevertheless, the analyst emphasized risks tied to expansion and cash burn.

The company reported operating expenses of $42.3 million in Q2, including high R&D and SG&A spending. Thus, Bitdeer faces significant cash burn while pursuing innovation and scale.

Debt remains a challenge for the miner. The balance has now reached $533 million. Therefore, the company must balance debt servicing with continued growth ambitions under Trump tariff headwinds.

Targets, Innovation, and Capacity Expansion

Chief Business Officer Matt Kong said Q2 marked a turning point. He confirmed the company was on track to hit its goals and projected sequentially improved financial results in the second half of 2025.

Kong stated the miner aimed to achieve its 40EH/s hashrate target by October. He noted improved wafer supply allocation supported this projection. Therefore, he expects Bitdeer could exceed its 2025 targets.

Bitdeer revealed that its SEALMINER A4 project aims for 5 J/TH chip efficiency. The company expanded its U.S. engineering team to support these R&D goals. Furthermore, Kong said that the progress of customized silicon software has boosted its competitive edge.

Bitdeer has energized 361 MW of self-mining data center capacity, bringing its total electrical capacity to roughly 1.3 GW. Notably, the company expects to raise this to over 1.6 GW by year-end under Trump tariff conditions.

The post Bitdeer Bets on Trump Tariff Headwinds, but Can Expansion Pay Off? appeared first on CoinCentral.